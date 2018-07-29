बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b5d578c4f1c1bb37b8b52ee","slug":"these-ten-works-should-not-be-done-in-the-month-of-savan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सावन के महीने में भक्तों को भूलकर भी नहीं करने चाहिए ये 10 कार्य
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 29 Jul 2018 01:11 PM IST
बारह महीनों में सावन मास का विशेष महत्व माना गया है। भगवान शिव की आराधना का ये सबसे उत्तम समय है। भोलेनाथ को प्रसन्न करने के लिए भक्त व्रत, अनुष्ठान, दान-पुण्य आदि करते हैं। वहीं भक्तों को मास भर भूलकर भी एेसे कार्य नहीं करने चाहिए जिससे भगवान शिव क्रोधित हों।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b5d578c4f1c1bb37b8b52ee","slug":"these-ten-works-should-not-be-done-in-the-month-of-savan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5d578c4f1c1bb37b8b52ee","slug":"these-ten-works-should-not-be-done-in-the-month-of-savan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5d578c4f1c1bb37b8b52ee","slug":"these-ten-works-should-not-be-done-in-the-month-of-savan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5d578c4f1c1bb37b8b52ee","slug":"these-ten-works-should-not-be-done-in-the-month-of-savan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5d578c4f1c1bb37b8b52ee","slug":"these-ten-works-should-not-be-done-in-the-month-of-savan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5d578c4f1c1bb37b8b52ee","slug":"these-ten-works-should-not-be-done-in-the-month-of-savan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5d578c4f1c1bb37b8b52ee","slug":"these-ten-works-should-not-be-done-in-the-month-of-savan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5d578c4f1c1bb37b8b52ee","slug":"these-ten-works-should-not-be-done-in-the-month-of-savan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5d578c4f1c1bb37b8b52ee","slug":"these-ten-works-should-not-be-done-in-the-month-of-savan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5d578c4f1c1bb37b8b52ee","slug":"these-ten-works-should-not-be-done-in-the-month-of-savan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5d578c4f1c1bb37b8b52ee","slug":"these-ten-works-should-not-be-done-in-the-month-of-savan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.