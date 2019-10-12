पहलः रात में ड्यूटी कर रहे पुलिसवालों को महकमे के लोग पिलाएंगे चाय, खिलाएंगे बिस्कुट 

Alok Priyadarshi, SP Hardoi: We started it because Police pickets in rural areas don't usually have access to refreshments. This activity also keeps police personnel on alert. It instills motivation in them & establishes better communication among police officers. (11.10) https://t.co/EhyRYezMNH pic.twitter.com/o5lBvz6YLv— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2019
पासपोर्ट और विदेश मंत्रालय के समन्वय से जिले के मुख्य पोस्ट आफिस में पासपोर्ट सेवा का शुभारंभ किया गया है।
12 अक्टूबर 2019