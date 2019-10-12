शहर चुनें

पहलः रात में ड्यूटी कर रहे पुलिसवालों को महकमे के लोग पिलाएंगे चाय, खिलाएंगे बिस्कुट 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरदोई Updated Sat, 12 Oct 2019 07:27 AM IST
पुलिसकर्मियों को चाय पिलाते अधिकारी।
पुलिसकर्मियों को चाय पिलाते अधिकारी। - फोटो : ANI
हरदोई के एसपी आलोक प्रियदर्शी ने जिले में पुलिसकर्मियों के लिए अनोखी पहल की है। जिले में पुलिसकर्मियों के लिए मिडनाइट मील कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की गई है। इस कार्यक्रम के तहत थाना अध्यक्ष और राजपत्रित अधिकारी रात में ड्यूटी कर रहे पुलिसकर्मियों को चाय और बिस्कुट उपलब्ध कराएंगे।
इस अभियान को लेकर आलोक प्रियदर्शी ने एएनआई को बताया कि गांव देहात की पुलिस चौकियों में आमतौर पर खान पान की चीजों का टोटा रहता है। इस अभियान का दूसरा फायदा यह है कि इससे रात में ड्यूटी कर रहें जवान मुस्तैद भी रहेंगे। यही नहीं इस पहल के माध्यम से पुलिसकर्मियों के बीच बेहतर संवाद की स्थापना भी होगी। 
sp hardoi midnight meal initiative hardoi news
संतोष गंगवार (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

अब लखनऊ की दौड़ खत्म, शहर में ही बनेगा पासपोर्ट, संतोष गंगवार ने की सेवा की शुरुआत  

पासपोर्ट और विदेश मंत्रालय के समन्वय से जिले के मुख्य पोस्ट आफिस में पासपोर्ट सेवा का शुभारंभ किया गया है।

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

बुटीक से कपड़ा हुआ गायब, महिला ने डेढ़ साल लड़ा मुकदमा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

शिवपाल यादव बोले पुष्पेंद्र यादव का एनकाउंटर नहीं हत्या, कहा मुकदमा दर्ज कर इंस्पेक्टर को भेजें जेल

10 अक्टूबर 2019

kanpur dehat crime
Kanpur

नाबालिग से रेप पर युवक को 10 साल की सजा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

डिप्टी सीएम डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा
Kanpur

यूपी: 42.48 करोड़ की लागत से तैयार 45 सड़कों का लोकार्पण करेंगे डिप्टी सीएम

11 अक्टूबर 2019

kanpur dehat train
Kanpur

मेमू से टकराया सांड़ 35 मिनट खड़ी रही ट्रेन

12 अक्टूबर 2019

kanpur dehat train
Kanpur

ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से युवक की मौत

12 अक्टूबर 2019

kanpur dehat cow
Ghatampur

बेसहारा गायों को मिलेगा सहारा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Kanpur

पत्नी को प्रेमी के साथ देख पति ने रोका तो काटा हंगामा, चार माह पहले छह साल की बेटी को छोड़ चली गई थी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Kanpur

व्यापार में घाटे से परेशान कारोबारी फांसी पर झूला, अपार्टमेंट के बेसमेंट में रस्सी से लटकता मिला शव

11 अक्टूबर 2019

धूमधाम से मना अमिताभ बच्चन का जन्मदिन, फैंस ने ऐसे दी बधाई

अमिताभ बच्चन के बंगले जलसे के बाहर बधाई देने आए देश-भर के अलग-अलग कोनो से उनके फैंस ने अपने-अपने अंदाज में बिग बी को बधाई दी।

11 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:44

एकता की सक्सेस पार्टी में बला की खूबसूरत नजर आईं नई 'कोमोलिका', टीवी सितारों का दिखा जमावड़ा

11 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 5:20

बॉलीवुड बीट्स: अमिताभ बच्चन के बर्थडे से करीना के #TheBalaChallenge तक, पांच खबरें

11 अक्टूबर 2019

जीएसटी 1:22

जीएसटी पर वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण का बयान, कहा तमाम परेशानियों के बाद भी ये देश का कानून

11 अक्टूबर 2019

शी जिनपिंग, नरेंद्र मोदी 1:54

पीएम मोदी ने जिनपिंग को कराई महाबलीपुरम की सैर, दोनों ने नारियल पानी पीया, जमकर लगे ठहाके

11 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

मां ने बेटी को मोबाइल पर बात करने से रोका तो फांसी लगा दी जान, कमरे का दरवाजा खुलते ही मच गया कोहराम

11 अक्टूबर 2019

पथराव के बाद टूटा तेजस का शीशा
Kanpur

वंदे भारत के बाद अब पत्थरबाजों के निशाने पर आई तेजस एक्सप्रेस, पथराव में चटके शीशों के साथ गई दिल्ली

7 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

कानपुर से नई दिल्ली जा रही राजधानी एक्सप्रेस के इंजन से टकराया छुट्टा गोवंश 

11 अक्टूबर 2019

डीएम आवास के बाहर नाराज चिकित्सा अधिकारी
Kanpur

डीएम पर खराब रुख का आरोप लगा चिकित्सा अधीक्षकों ने पकड़ी इस्तीफे की जिद 

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Kanpur

उपचुनाव से ठीक पहले यूपी के इस शहर में सीएम की रैली, तैयारियों का जायजा लेने पहुंचे कैबिनेट मंत्री

10 अक्टूबर 2019

क्रॉसिंग का गेट टूटने के बाद बीच में खड़ा रहा ट्रक
Kanpur

दिल्ली-हावड़ा रूट पर औरैया में अछल्दा रेलवे क्रॉसिंग का गेट टूटा, बीस मिनट खड़ी रही जम्मू तवी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

