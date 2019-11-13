शहर चुनें

ट्रैक्टर से दब कर वृद्ध की मौत

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 12:18 AM IST
इकदिल। थाना क्षेत्र के तहत मनियामऊ गांव के पास एक वृद्ध की ट्रैक्टर से दबकर मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है।
थाना के उप निरीक्षक ओम प्रकाश ने बताया कि मंगलवार शाम को थाना क्षेत्र के मनियामऊ से खालसा ढाबा के पास एक धान से भरे ट्रैक्टर के नीचे दबकर बकेवर थाना क्षेत्र के भीमनगर गांव निवासी सोनेलाल (65) पुत्र हरसुुख लाल की मौत हो गई। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है। संवाद
