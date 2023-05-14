Notifications

Kanpur Dehat Nikay Chunav: दो नगर पालिका समेत नौ निकायों में खिला कमल, तीन निकायों में सपा, एक में बसपा जीती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात Published by: शिखा पांडेय Updated Sun, 14 May 2023 12:56 AM IST
अकबरपुर में सपा दीपाली विजेता बनीं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर देहात में नगर निकाय चुनाव 2023 में भाजपा को बड़ी सफलता मिली है। वर्ष 2017 के चुनाव में भाजपा जिले की केवल एक सीट पर सीमित रही थी। इस बार भाजपा ने दोनों नगर पालिका समेत कुल नौ निकायों में परचम फहराया है। निर्दलीयों के हाथ खाली रहे। तीन निकायों में सपा और एक में बसपा ने दर्ज की जीत।



अकबरपुर महाविद्यालय में शनिवार को मतों की गणना में पहला परिणाम शिवली नगर पंचायत का घोषित हुआ। जबकि अंतिम परिणाम रनियां नगर पंचायत का घोषित हुआ। परिणाम आने पर विजेताओं के समर्थक खुशी से झूम उठे। ढोल नगाड़े संग समर्थक नारेबाजी करते रहे। पटाखे भी फोड़े गए। शिवली नगर पंचायत में भाजपा के अवधेश कुमार चेयरमैन बने। वह दूसरी बार चेयरमैन बने हैं। पिछली बार वह निर्दलीय चुनाव जीते थे और बाद में भाजपा में शामिल हो गए थे। इधर नगर पालिका झींझक में भाजपा प्रत्याशी अमित तिवारी व पुखरायां पालिका में भाजपा प्रत्याशी पूनम देवी ने जीत दर्ज की। इसके साथ ही भाजपा प्रत्याशियों में रूरा में रामजी गुप्ता, सिकंदरा में सीमा देवी, राजपुर में अंशू तिवारी, मूसानगर में पूजा, कंचौसी में राजेंद्र सिंह व रसूलाबाद में देवशरण सिंह ने जीत दर्ज की।

वहीं, सपा प्रत्याशियों ने तीन सीट पर कब्जा किया। इसमें अकबरपुर में उलटफेर कर सपा की दीपाली विजेता बनीं। रनियां में बिटान देवी व डेरापुर में फरहा ने जीत दर्ज की। बसपा की अनीसा ने अमरौधा अध्यक्ष सीट पर जीत दर्ज की। वह बसपा पार्टी से इकलौती प्रत्याशी हैं जिन्होंने जीत दर्ज की है। इधर निकायों में पड़े मतों की गणना के लिए अलग अलग कक्षों में प्रत्याशी और समर्थक डटे रहे। शुरूआती रुझान आने शुरू हुए तो बढ़त वाले प्रत्याशी जीत की प्रार्थना करने लगे। जबकि पीछे चल रहे प्रत्याशी व उनके समर्थक गणना स्थल से चले गए। विजय जुलूस पर रोक के बाद भी उत्साहित समर्थकों ने ढोल नगाड़े बजाकर खुशी का इजहार किया। विजेताओं के घरों के पास आतिशबाजी चली और पटाखे फोड़े गए। इस बार निकाय चुनाव में भाजपा का जनाधार बढ़ा है। बसपा का नुकसान हुआ है। झींझक में बसपा को हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा। सपा को भले ही तीन सीटें मिलीं लेकिन पार्टी रूरा सीट पर दिवंगत पूर्व राज्यमंत्री की साख नहीं बचा सकी। जबकि यहां पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री शिवपाल सिंह ने रोड शो किया था। पिछले चुनाव में तीन सीटें निर्दलीय के खाते में गई थीं। इसपर के चुनाव में निर्दलीय खाली हाथ रहे। डीएम नेहा जैन ने बताया कि निर्वाचित हुए प्रत्याशियों को आरओ ने प्रमाण पत्र दिए हैं। मतगणना शांति पूर्वक संपन्न हुई।

जीत का सर्वाधिक अंतर अकबरपुर व सबसे कम अमरौधा में
नगर निकाय चुनाव में जीत का सबसे बड़ा अंतर अकबरपुर में अध्यक्ष सीट पर रहा है। यहां सपा की दीपाली सिंह 4230 मतों के अंतर से विजयी रहीं। सबसे कम अंतर अमरौधा नगर पंचायत में रहा। यहां अनीशा 226 मतों के अंदर से जीतीं। पुखरायां पालिका में भाजपा की पूनम देवी की जीत का अंतर 3750 मत रहा। कंचौसी में भाजपा के राजेंद्र सिंह की जीत का अंतर 3321 मत का रहा। रसूलाबाद में भाजपा के देवशरण सिंह की जीत का अंतर 2410 मतों का रहा। रूरा में भाजपा के रामजी गुप्ता की जीत का अंतर 1464 मतों का रहा। झींझक पालिका में अमित तिवारी की जीत का अंतर 1069 मतों का रहा। राजपुर नगर पंचायत में भाजपा के अंशू तिवारी की जीत का अंतर 1014 मत रहा। मूसानगर में भाजपा की पूजा की जीत का अंतर 671 मतों का रहा। रनियां में सपा की बिटान की जीत का अंतर 456 मतों का रहा। शिवली में भाजपा के अवधेश कुमार की जीत का अंतर 423 मतों का रहा। सिकंदरा में भाजपा की सीमा देवी की जीत का अंतर 413 मतों का रहा। डेरापुर में सपा की फरहा की जीत का अंतर 315 मतों का रहा।
