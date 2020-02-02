शहर चुनें

सराफा दुकान से एक लाख के सोने-चांदी के जेवर पार

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 12:45 AM IST
बाघपुर में चोरी के बाद दुकान का बिखरा पड़ा सामान।
बाघपुर में चोरी के बाद दुकान का बिखरा पड़ा सामान। - फोटो : AKBARPUR
शिवली (कानपुर देहात)। एक सराफा दुकान की दीवार में सेंध लगाकर एक लाख रुपये के चांदी व सोने के जेवरात चोरी कर लिए गए। दुकानदार ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने के लिए तहरीर दी है।
कानपुर नगर के रतनपुर के रहने वाले अनुज बाजपेई की बाघपुर में ज्वेलरी शॉप है। दुकान के पीछे एक कमरा बना और बाउंड्री वाल भी है। इसी बाउंड्रीवाल को फांदकर शुक्रवार रात चोर अंदर घुस आए।
उन्होंने दीवार में सेंध लगा दी। सराफा दुकानदार ने पुलिस को बताया चोर आठ सौ ग्राम चांदी, आठ ग्राम पुराना सोना व जेवरात उठा ले गए हैं।
महिला सिपाही के साथ गौरी एवं आईजी मोहित अग्रवाल
Kanpur

फर्रूखाबाद: जिस अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष को पुलिस ने मारा अब आईजी ने उसकी बेटी को लिया गोद

फर्रूखाबाद में बेटी की बर्थडे पार्टी के नाम पर 23 बच्चों को अपने घर बुलाकर तहखाने में 12 घंटों तक बंधक बनाकर रखने वाले अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष को पुलिस ने मार गिराया था। ऐसे में सुभाष और रूबी की बेटी को कानपुर आईजी रेंज मोहित अग्रवाल ने गोद लिया है।

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट 2020
Kanpur

बजट 2020: आयकर की नई व्यवस्था ने उलझा दिया, केंद्रीय और राज्य कर्मचारियों में बढ़ेगा असमंजस

1 फरवरी 2020

महोबा में बिन दुल्हन लौटी बरात
Kanpur

जयमाला और फेरे के बाद दूल्हे के पैर पर नजर पड़ते ही चीख पड़ी दुल्हन, बोली- मैं इसके साथ नहीं जाऊंगी

30 जनवरी 2020

दीप टाकीज तिराहे पर पाइप लाइन की मरम्मत के लिए खोदा गया गड्ढा
Kanpur

अभी दो-तीन दिन और झेलना होगा पानी का संकट

2 फरवरी 2020

काउंसलिंग के लिए अपनी बारी के इंतजार में बैठी शिक्षिकाएं।
Kanpur

अव्यवस्था के बीच काउसिलिंग शुरू

2 फरवरी 2020

सिविल लाइंस स्थित केस्को मुख्यालय मे केस्को एमडी अजय माथुर (सबसे बायें) को ज्ञापन देते कानपुर उद्
Kanpur

व्यापारियों ने केस्को एमडी को बताईं समस्याएं

2 फरवरी 2020

फांसी (सांकेतिक)
Kanpur

उन्नाव: किसान ने बेटी की शादी में कुछ लोगों से लिया था कर्ज, नहीं चुका पाया तो फांसी पर झूला

1 फरवरी 2020

