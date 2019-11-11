शहर चुनें

अनियंत्रित ट्राला रिंद नदी की रेलिंग तोड़कर लटका

Kanpur Bureau Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 01:27 AM IST
रिंद नदी रेलिंग पर लटका ट्राला
रिंद नदी रेलिंग पर लटका ट्राला - फोटो : AKBARPUR
रनियां (कानपुर देहात)। चौकी क्षेत्र के मैथा मार्ग पर रविवार देर शाम रनियां की ओर से एक खाली ट्राला जा रहा था। परसौली चौराहे पास रिंद नदी पुल पर ट्राला अनियंत्रित होकर रेलिंग को तोड़ते हुए लटक गया। हादसे के बाद चालक व खलासी ट्राला छोड़कर मौके फरार हो गए। आसपास ने हादसे की सूचना पुलिस को दी। चौकी प्रभारी अमर सिंह ने बताया कि रिंद नदी पुल की रेलिंग तोड़कर ट्राला लटका गया है। क्रेन की मदद से ट्राला को वहां से हटवाया गया है। (संवाद)
यूपी पुलिस
Kanpur

कानपुर: दुकान में घुसकर 15-20 दबंगों ने युवक पर बोला हमला, फायरिंग के बाद तमंचे की बट से सिर फोड़ा

कानपुर की बांसमंडी में जुलूस-ए-मोहम्मदी में माहौल बिगाड़ने के विरोध पर बदमाशों ने बवाल किया। कपड़े के शोरूम में घुसकर एक युवक के सिर पर बट मार दी और दुकान के बाहर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दहशत फैलाई।

10 नवंबर 2019

मायावती (पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश)
Kanpur

बसपा की नई कार्यकारिणी के लिए मुहिम तेज, पार्टी विरोधी काम करने वालों की तैयार हो रही सूची

10 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

खेत में पराली जलाने पर तीन किसानों पर लगा जुर्माना, एसडीएम ने तीनों से रुपये वसूलने के दिए आदेश

10 नवंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Kanpur

अयोध्या में राममंदिर पर फैसले के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने पर दो गिरफ्तार

10 नवंबर 2019

गंगा किनारे दो हैंड ग्रेनेड मिले 
Farrukhabad

फर्रुखाबाद: पांचाल घाट पर गंगा किनारे दो हैंड ग्रेनेड मिले, मचा हड़कंप

10 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

पत्नी की हत्या और बच्चों को मरणासन्न करके पति ने वाहन के आगे कूदकर दी जान

10 नवंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Kanpur

अयोध्या मसले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आने के बाद भड़काऊ पोस्ट करने वाला युवक भेजा गया जेल

10 नवंबर 2019

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
Banda

बांदा: खेत में मिला मंदिर के पुजारी का शव, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

10 नवंबर 2019

एक्सप्रेस-वे पर सड़क हादसा
Kannauj

एक्सप्रेस वे पर सड़क हादसा, चालक को झपकी आने से डिवाइडर से टकराई बाइक, एक की मौत दो घायल

10 नवंबर 2019

सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

चालक को झपकी आने से डिवाइडर से टकराकर 50 फीट गहरी खंती में पलटा ट्रक, सड़क पर बिखर गए सेब

10 नवंबर 2019

बांग्लादेश पर भारी पड़ा दीपक चाहर का 'छक्का', भारत ने 2-1 से जीती टी-20 सीरीज

भारत ने तीसरे टी 20 मैच में बांग्लादेश को 30 रनों से हराया दिया। दीपक चाहर ने 6 विकेट अपने नाम किए। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

10 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना 1:49

राज्यपाल ने शिवसेना से सरकार बनाने के बारे में पूछा, संजय राउत बोले-सीएम शिवसेना का होगा

10 नवंबर 2019

संजय निरुपम 1:15

संजय निरुपम का बड़ा बयान, कांग्रेस-NCP की सरकार एक कल्पना, शिवसेना का साथ होगा घातक

10 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:10

महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा का सरकार बनाने से इनकार, राज्यपाल से कहा- हमारे पास नंबर नहीं

10 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 2:23

अयोध्या फैसले के बाद से खुश है मुस्लिम समुदाय, कहा- अयोध्या में बहेगी विकास की बयार

10 नवंबर 2019

ट्रैक्टर पलटने से किसान की दबकर मौत
Hamirpur

हमीरपुर: ट्रैक्टर पलटने से किसान की दबकर मौत, मचा कोहराम

10 नवंबर 2019

लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस एक्सप्रेस
Kanpur

उन्नाव: कैची पॉइंट में तकनीकी खराबी आने से 20 मिनट तक खड़ी रही लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस एक्सप्रेस

10 नवंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Kanpur

नवजात की मौत पर परिजनों ने अस्पताल में काटा हंगामा, डाॅक्टरों पर लगाया लापरवाही का आरोप

10 नवंबर 2019

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
Etawah

इटावा: राजमिस्त्री ने घर पर अंदर से कमरा बंद कर लगाई आग, अब तक आत्महत्या की ये वजह आई सामने

10 नवंबर 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Farrukhabad

फर्रुखाबाद: बदमाशों ने चौकीदार की हत्या कर तंबाकू गोदाम में की लूटपाट, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

10 नवंबर 2019

INTUC
Kanpur

इंटक का कानपुर में पहला राष्ट्रीय महाधिवेशन कल से

10 नवंबर 2019

