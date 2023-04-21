Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   Jarayams king Pappu Smart, father used to tie shoes and slippers, son made wealth worth crores

जरायम का बादशाह 'पप्पू स्मार्ट': पिता गांठते थे जूते-चप्पल, बेटे ने बनाई करोड़ों की संपत्ति, ऐसी है कहानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Fri, 21 Apr 2023 03:41 PM IST
सार

Kanpur Crime: आसिम उर्फ पप्पू स्मार्ट के जरायम की कुंडली खंगाली, तो कई चौंकाने वाली जानकारियां सामने आईं। इस समय पप्पू स्मार्ट और इसके भाइयों के पास करोड़ों की संपत्तियां हैं, लेकिन आज से 23 वर्ष पहले पप्पू स्मार्ट और उसके चारों भाई मोची की दुकान पर बैठकर हाथ बटाते थे।
 

पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के सबसे जघन्य पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड के मास्टरमाइंड माने जा रहे पप्पू स्मार्ट का नाम आज बड़े अपराधियों में शुमार होता हो, लेकिन सालों पहले जूते-चप्पल गांठने का काम करने वाले पिता के बेटे ने चंद सालों में करोड़ों की अकूत संपत्ति बना ली। तकरीबन 23 वर्ष पहले इसके पिता मोची का काम किया करते थे।


धीरे-धीरे पप्पू और इसके भाइयों ने अपराध की दुनिया में कदम रखा और राजनीतिक संरक्षण मिलने की वजह से आगे बढ़ता चला गया। इस दौरान जो भी उसके सामने आया इसने उसे बेरहमी के साथ चुप करा दिया।आसिम उर्फ पप्पू स्मार्ट के जरायम की कुंडली खंगालने पर कई हैरान करने वाली जानकारी सामने आई हैं।

23 वर्ष पहले पप्पू स्मार्ट और उसके चारों भाई आमिर बिच्छू, शोएब पप्पी और तौसीफ कक्कू अपने पिता मोहम्मद सिद्दीकी की हरजेंदर नगर चौराहे पर स्थित मोची की दुकान पर बैठते थे। पप्पू का मामा रियाजुद्दीन और छज्जू कबूतरी अनवरगंज का हिस्ट्रीशीटर था और अपने जमाने में बड़ा ड्रग्स तस्कर माना जाता था।

छज्जू कबूतरी से सीखा अपराध
छज्जू कबूतरी से ही चारों भाइयों ने अपराध का ककहरा सीखा। सबसे पहले इसका शिकार घर के सामने रहने वाला एक सिख परिवार हुआ। प्रताड़ित से सिख परिवार घर छोड़कर पंजाब पलायन कर गया। इस मकान पर पप्पू और उसके चारों भाइयों ने कब्जा कर जूते का शोरूम खोला जिसका नाम स्मार्ट शू हाउस रखा।

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विवादित जमीनों पर कब्जा था भाइयों का शगल
सरदार का मकान कब्जाने के बाद चारों भाइयों ने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। इनका मुख्य व्यवसाय विवादित जमीनों पर कब्जा करना बन गया। एक के बाद एक इन चारों भाइयों ने जाजमऊ, हरजेंदर नगर व अन्य क्षेत्रों में दर्जनों की संख्या में संपत्तियों पर अवैध तरीके से कब्जा कर बड़ा कारोबार खड़ा कर लिया।

रंगदारी से लेकर धोखाधड़ी के दर्जनों मुकदमे हैं पप्पू पर
पप्पू स्मार्ट के खिलाफ रंगदारी हत्या के प्रयास के कई मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। धोखाधड़ी के भी आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा मुकदमा विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में दर्ज हैं। उस पर आपराधिक गतिविधियों से करोड़ों की संपत्ति अर्जित करने के कई मामले दर्ज हैं।

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
आलोक सिंह ने सीज की थीं संपत्तियां
इसकी वजह से ही पूर्व में आईजी के पद पर तैनात रहे आलोक सिंह एवं तत्कालीन एसपी अनुराग आर्य ने गैंगस्टर के तहत पप्पू स्मार्ट पर कार्रवाई की और इसकी तमाम संपत्तियों को सीज भी किया था। थाना चकेरी में पप्पू स्मार्ट का हिस्ट्रीशीट नंबर 1376 ए है। इसके खिलाफ एक गैंग भी पंजीकृत है, जिसे डी 123 के नाम से जाना जाता है।

बेटा संभाल रहा था पिता का गैंग
पप्पू स्मार्ट के जेल जाने के बाद से उसका बेटा जैन कालिया गिरोह की कमान संभाल रहा है। जैन कालिया के खिलाफ भी आधा दर्जन से जयादा मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। जो कई वर्षों से वह फरार चल रहा था।

मृतक बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर, फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
22 वर्ष पहले कोहना में पहला मुकदमा
पप्पू स्मार्ट के खिलाफ पहला मुकदमा वर्ष 2001 में कोहना थाना क्षेत्र में दर्ज हुआ था। उसके खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 336, 436 व अन्य धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ था। इसमें सबसे गंभीर धारा 436 है जिसमें किसी भी
उपासना स्थल या घर को विस्फोट से उड़ा देना या आग से जला देने का अपराध बनता है।

तीन साल से जेल में बंद है कुख्यात पप्पू
पिंटू सेंगर की 20 जून वर्ष 2020 को चकेरी थाना क्षेत्र में उस वक्त गोली मारकर हत्याकर दी गई थी। जब वह जमीन संबंधी विवाद की पंचायत करने जा रहे थे। पुलिस ने इस मामले में पप्पू स्मार्ट समेत 15 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा था। पप्पू स्मार्ट से पिंटू सेंगर की पुरानी दुश्मनी थी।

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाहर से बुलवाए थे शूटर
पप्पू ने पिंटू के कई दुश्मनों को एकत्र करके 40 लाख रुपये की सुपारी देकर बाहर से शूटर बुलवाए और हत्याकांड को अंजाम दिया था। पुलिस ने मार्च वर्ष 2021 में पप्पू स्मार्ट, आमिर बिच्छू, तनवीर बादशाह, सऊद अख्तर, महफूज अख्तर, आदि को पुलिस ने गैंगस्टर एक्ट में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। इनमें से कुछ जमानत पर चल रहे हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

