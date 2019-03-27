शहर चुनें

तेज रफ्तार डंपर की टक्कर से युवक घायल, हालत गंभीर

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 09:18 PM IST
कानपुर के शिवली क्षेत्र में तेज रफ्तार एक डंपर ने बाइक सवार को टक्कर मार दी। जिससे बाइक सवार घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने घायल को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेजा है। 
थाना सचेंडी के भैरमपुर निवासी असलम बुधवार की सुबह बाइक से शिवली रूरा रोड पर जा रहा था। शिवली थाना क्षेत्र के केसरी निवादा गांव के समीप तेज रफ्तार डंपर ने टक्कर मार दी। सुचना पर पहुंचे थाना प्रभारी चंद्रशेखर दुबे ने उसे अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया। 

bike rider high speed truck truck hits bike rider accident
