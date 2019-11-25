शहर चुनें

ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से दवा लेने जा रही किशोरी की मौत, परिजनों मे मचा कोहराम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद Updated Mon, 25 Nov 2019 02:28 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
फर्रुखाबाद के नेकपुर चौरासी निवासी रोशनी(17) पुत्री रामगोपाल रविवार सुबह रेलवे लाइन के उस पार दवा लेने पैदल जा रही थी। तभी रेलवे ट्रैक पार करते समय गुजर रही मालगाड़ी की चपेट में आने से उसकी मौत हो गई।
बेटी की मौत की खबर मिलते ही परिजनो में कोहराम मच गया। घटना की जानकारी पाकर संबधित थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। शव का पंचनामा कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है।
 
