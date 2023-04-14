Notifications

Fatehpur News

Fatehpur Blind Murders: दो साल...12 अंधे कत्ल, अब तक नहीं सुलझी गुत्थियां, पुलिस पर उठ रहे हैं सवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Fri, 14 Apr 2023 12:20 PM IST
सार

Fatehpur Crime: जिले में दो सालों में 12 अंधी हत्याएं हुईं हैं, जिनमें से सिर्फ दो का खुलासा हो सकता है। वहीं, बाकी मामलों की अनसुलझी कहानी सुलझाने में पुलिस अब तक फेल रही है। दस मर्डर का खुलासा नहीं होना पुलिस पर सवाल है। एएसपी विजय शंकर मिश्रा ने बताया कि सभी मामलों की जांच हो रही है।

Fatehpur Murder, 12 blind murders in Two years, still not resolved, questions are being raised on the police
Fatehpur Blind Murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

कानून में हत्या से बड़ा कोई अपराध नहीं होता है। ऐसे अपराध को अंजाम देने वाले अपराधी जेल के बजाए बाहर घूम रहे हैं। वे बार-बार जिला पुलिस को चुनौती देते आ रहे हैं। अपराधियों की नजर में फतेहपुर जिला पुलिस कमजोर साबित हो रही है।


जिले में पिछले दो सालों में हत्या कर महिला और पुरुषों के शव फेंके गए। पुलिस इन अनसुलझी कहानी सुलझाने में अब तक फेल है। दो साल से बाहर ब्लाइंड मर्डर में दस की गुत्थी अब तक नहीं सुलझा सकी है। इस साल 2023 में दो हत्या कर फेंके गए शव बरामद हुए थे।

खागा कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव अजनई के खेत से तीन फरवरी को बोरे में भरकर फूंका युवक का शव बरामद हुआ था। दूसरा औंग थाना क्षेत्र के रानीपुर हाईवे के पास से युवक का शव मिला था। तीसरी लाश बुधवार को लड़की की जाफरगंज थाना क्षेत्र के नयापुरवा से मिली है।

अनसुलझी घटनाओं फेहरिस्त है लंबी
पुलिस औंग के रानीपुर हत्याकांड के खुलासे में सफल रही। वहीं गांव अजनई से फूंके शव की पहचान तक नहीं हो सकी है। बीते साल पुलिस गाजीपुर थाना क्षेत्र में युवती की ट्रैक्टर से कुचल कर अंधी हत्या के खुलासे में सफल रही। जबकि पुलिस की अनसुलझी घटनाओं फेहरिस्त काफी लंबी है।

अधजला और हाथ कटा शव भी मिला
गाजीपुर थाना क्षेत्र में एक युवती का गला घोंटकर हत्या के बाद फेंका शव फेंका गया था। खखरेरू थाना क्षेत्र के ख्वाजीपुर थोन गांव से युवती का अधजला शव मिला था। इसी तरह कल्यानपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मुरादीपुर रोड पर युवती का अधजला और हाथ कटा शव बरामद हुआ था।

सिर कटी लाश से फैल गई थी सनसनी
खागा कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बरक्कतपुर गांव से जींस टी-शर्ट पहने युवती का सिर कटे शव ने रोंगटे खड़े कर दिए थे। खागा कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ही दयालपुर गांव के पास से महिला का मिट्टी में दफन शव पुलिस ने बरामद किया था। खागा पश्चिमी भट्ठे के सामने संग्रामपुर मोड़ से शादीशुदा का महिला का हत्या कर शव फेंका गया था।

हुसैनगंज में मिला था युवक का शव
पुराने साल के पहले महीनों की तरफ बढ़े तो ललौली थाना क्षेत्र में एक युवती और महिला का शव बरामद हुआ था। मलवां थाने के कोराईं मोड़ पर युवक की हत्या कर शव फेंका गया था। इसी तरह हुसैनगंज थाना क्षेत्र से युवक का शव मिला था। इन घटनाओं की गुत्थी पुलिस अब तक नहीं सुलझा सकी है।

आसपास कई भट्ठों में तलाश को पहुंची पुलिस
जाफरगंज, चांदपुर, जहानाबाद थाना क्षेत्रों में कई ईंट भट्ठे खुले हैं। नयापुरवा गांव के आसपास भी पांच से छह भट्ठे हैं। पुलिस भट्ठों पर शव की पहचान को पहुंची। हालांकि किसी लड़की के गायब होने का पता नहीं लगा। पुलिस ने आसपास क्षेत्र में सीसीटीवी कैमरों की तलाश की। मार्ग पर जंगल होने की वजह से आसपास कैमरे की भी गुंजाइश नहीं मिली।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

