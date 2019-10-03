शहर चुनें

एटीएम बदलकर निकाले 50 हजार रुपये

Kanpur Bureau Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 12:06 AM IST
एटीएम बदलकर निकाले 50 हजार रुपये
बकेवर। थाना क्षेत्र में एक व्यक्ति ने एटीएम बदल लिया और बदले गए एटीएम से 50 हजार रुपये निकाल लिए। पीड़ित ने थाने में प्रार्थना पत्र देकर मामला दर्ज कराया है।
ग्राम मानपुरा निवासी दुर्गेश बाबू पुत्र श्री कृष्ण ने थाने में प्रार्थना पत्र दिया है। इसमें बताया कि 25 सितंबर को एक व्यक्ति ने एटीएम बदल कर उसमें से तीन चार बार में 50 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। मोबाइल फोन में मैसज आने के बाद उन्हें जानकारी हो सकी। पुलिस ने प्रार्थना पत्र पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी।
crime
