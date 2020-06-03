शहर चुनें
Coronavirus: कानपुर में 32 लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट आई पॉजिटिव, संक्रमितों की संख्या 416 हुई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Wed, 03 Jun 2020 05:31 PM IST
कानपुर में कोरोना का कहर
कानपुर में कोरोना का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें

यूपी में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ती ही जा रही है। बुधवार को 32 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। जीएसवीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज की कोविड-19 लैब की रिपोर्ट में पुष्टि के बाद स्वास्थ्य महकमे और प्रशासन में खलबली मच गई है।

इसमें कुछ पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट रिपीट बताई जा रही हैं। मंगलवार को घाटमपुर का एक रोगी पॉजिटिव आया था। शुरू में इसे फ्रेश केस माना जा रहा था। पड़ताल में पता चला कि उसकी रिपीट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसके साथ ही कानपुर में अभी तक के कोरोना पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 416 पर जा पहुंचा है।

kanpur news up news coronavirus news corona positive

