आजादी का उल्लास: राष्ट्रीय पर्व के लिए तिरंगे की रोशनी से सज गया कानपुर

भारत अपनी आजादी के 75वें वर्ष का जश्न मना रहा है। इस उपलक्ष्य में पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में 'हर घर तिरंगा' अभियान चल रहा है इसके तहत देश में चारों तरफ तिरंगे ही तिरंगे दिख रहे हैं। कानपुर में सरकारी दफ्तरों को भी तिरंगे की रोशनी से सजाया गया है। यूपीएमआरसी ने मोतीझील, एलएलआर, रावतपुर, गीता नगर, गुरुदेव, विश्वविद्यालय, एसपीएम, कल्याणपुर, आईआईटी मेट्रो स्टेशन और मेट्रो डिपो को तिरंगी रोशनी से जगमग कर दिया है।

