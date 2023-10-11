Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   Case of shares trapped in Karvy scam, it is necessary to claim by 22nd November, Relief will be available only

Kanpur: कार्वी घोटाले में फंसे शेयरों का मामला, 22 नवंबर तक दावा करना जरूरी...एक सीमा तक ही राहत मिलेगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Wed, 11 Oct 2023 02:05 PM IST
सार

Kanpur News: शेयर मामलों के जानकार राजीव सिंह ने बताया कि कानूनी प्रक्रिया को अपनाते हुए कार्वी के डीमैट अकाउंट का अधिग्रहण आईएफएल सिक्योरिटीज लिमिटेड ने कर लिया था और ट्रेडिंग अकाउंट का अधिग्रहण एक्सिस सिक्योरिटीज लिमिटेड ने किया था।

Case of shares trapped in Karvy scam, it is necessary to claim by 22nd November, Relief will be available only
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
Follow Us

कानपुर में वित्तीय सेवाएं प्रदान करने वाली कंपनी कार्वी स्टॉक ब्रोकिंग लिमिटेड को डिफॉल्टर घोषित हुए अगले महीने तीन साल हो जाएंगे। इसी के साथ 22 नवंबर को पीड़ित निवेशकों के लिए इनवेस्टर प्रोटेक्शन फंड (आईपीएफ) में दावा करने की अवधि भी खत्म हो जाएगी।


उन्हें इस तारीख तक घोटाले में फंसे अपने शेयरों की भरपाई के लिए दावा करना होगा। क्योंकि मौजूदा नियमों के तहत कंपनी के डिफॉल्टर घोषित होने के तीन साल के भीतर राहत के लिए क्लेम करना जरूरी होता है। दावा एनएसई की वेबसाइट के लिंक के जरिए किया जा सकता है।

आईपीएफ में दावा करके एक सीमा तक ही राहत पाई जा सकती है। अभी एनएसई की प्रति ग्राहक 25 लाख रुपये और बीएसई की प्रति ग्राहक 15 लाख रुपये की अधिकतम सीमा है। अगर आपका दावा ज्यादा का है, तो भी आपको अधिकतम इतनी ही रकम राहत के तौर पर मिलेगी।

शेयर के मौजूदा भाव पर गणना नहीं होगी
दावे की रकम की गणना भी उस तारीख के शेयर भाव पर की जाएगी, जिस तारीख को कंपनी डिफॉल्टर घोषित हुई थी। शेयर के मौजूदा भाव पर गणना नहीं होगी। इनवेस्टर प्रोटेक्शन फंड में (आईपीएफ) में 30 सितंबर 2023 तक एनएसई के पास 1766 करोड़ रुपये और 31 अगस्त, 2023 तक बीएसई के पास 643 करोड़ रुपये थे।

डीमैट अकाउंट का अधिग्रहण आईएफएल सिक्योरिटीज लिमिटेड ने किया
शेयर मामलों के जानकार राजीव सिंह ने बताया कि कानूनी प्रक्रिया को अपनाते हुए कार्वी के डीमैट अकाउंट का अधिग्रहण आईएफएल सिक्योरिटीज लिमिटेड ने कर लिया था और ट्रेडिंग अकाउंट का अधिग्रहण एक्सिस सिक्योरिटीज लिमिटेड ने किया था।

निवेशको के शेयरों पर लिया था लोन, किया था पावर ऑफ अटॉर्नी का गलत इस्तेमाल
कंपनी ने पावर ऑफ अटॉर्नी का गलत इस्तेमाल करते हुए 95000 निवेशकों के 2700 करोड़ (उस वक्त की कीमत) के शेयर अपने खाते में ट्रांसफर कर लिए थे। बाद में इन्हीं शेयरों को गिरवी रखकर लोन लिया था और रकम अपनी सहयोगी कंपनी में ट्रांसफर कर दी थी।

एनएसई के मेंबरशिप से हटाकर डिफॉल्टर घोषित
वित्तीय अनियमितता पकड़ में आने पर सबसे पहले सेबी ने कार्वी स्टॉक ब्रोकिंग लिमिटेड को 22 नवम्बर 2019 को नए ग्राहक जोड़ने से रोक दिया था। इसके बाद 2 दिसंबर से कंपनी के ट्रेडिंग टर्मिनल डिसेबल कर दिया गया और 23 नवंबर 2020 को कार्वी को एनएसई के मेंबरशिप से हटाकर डिफॉल्टर घोषित कर दिया गया था। 28 अप्रैल 2023 को सेबी ने अपने फाइनल ऑर्डर में कार्वी स्टॉक ब्रोकिंग लिमिटेड के लाइसेंस को निरस्त करते हुए उनके प्रोमोटर पर सात साल के लिए बैन करते हुए 21 करोड़ का जुर्माना लगाया था।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

app Star

ऐड-लाइट अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला
एप डाउनलोड करें

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
X
View All Jobs
Jobs

सभी नौकरियों के बारे में जानने के लिए अभी डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला ऐप

Download App Now

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

Reactions (0)

अब तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करें