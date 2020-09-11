शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   An SIT has been formed to investigate cases of love jihad in Kanpur

कानपुर में लव जिहाद के मामलों की जांच के लिए एसआईटी गठित, आरोपियों के बैंक खातों पर भी है नजर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कानपुर Updated Fri, 11 Sep 2020 03:30 AM IST
आईजी मोहित अग्रवाल
आईजी मोहित अग्रवाल - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
कानपुर में लव जिहाद के मामलों की जांच के लिए एसआईटी गठित कर दी गई है। एसआईटी इस बात की जांच करेगी कि कहीं इन घटनाओं के पीछे कोई गैंग तो काम नहीं कर रहा है।
कानपुर के आईजी मोहित अग्रवाल ने बताया कि इस बात की पड़ताल भी की जाएगी कि ऐसी घटनाओं के पीछे खाड़ी देशों को पैसा तो नहीं है। आरोपियों के बैंक खातों पर भी  नजर है। 
kanpur news love jihad sit investigation kanpur ig mohit agarwal

