'24 नवंबर' सपा परिवार के लिए खास, अखिलेश-डिंपल के रिश्ते से राजी नहीं थे दोनों के परिवार
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 02:40 PM IST
नवंबर महीने की 24 तारीख सपा परिवार के लिए खास है। इसी तारीख को 1999 में सपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव और सांसद डिंपल यादव की शादी हुई थी। दोनों के बीच पहले दोस्ती हुई फिर प्यार शादी तक पहुंच गया। अखिलेश और डिंपल की लव स्टोरी काफी रोमांचक है। दोनों के माता-पिता पहले इस रिश्ते से राजी नहीं थे।
