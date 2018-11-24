शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav marriage anniversary 2018

'24 नवंबर' सपा परिवार के लिए खास, अखिलेश-डिंपल के रिश्ते से राजी नहीं थे दोनों के परिवार

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 02:40 PM IST
डेमो पिक
1 of 10
नवंबर महीने की 24 तारीख सपा परिवार के लिए खास है। इसी तारीख को 1999 में सपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव और सांसद डिंपल यादव की शादी हुई थी। दोनों के बीच पहले दोस्ती हुई फिर प्यार शादी तक पहुंच गया। अखिलेश और डिंपल की लव स्टोरी काफी रोमांचक है। दोनों के माता-पिता पहले इस रिश्ते से राजी नहीं थे। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
akhilesh and dimple akhilesha yadav dimple yadav samajwadi party
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

ramdev
Dehradun

राम मंदिर निर्माण पर संत जो भी तय करें आरएसएस उनके साथ- मोहन भागवत

24 नवंबर 2018

रोती बिलखती मृतक राजू की मां
Agra

विधायक लिखी गाड़ी से पुलिस हिरासत में युवक की मौत का कनेक्शन, सामने आई चौंकाने वाली बात

24 नवंबर 2018

student, beaten
Dehradun

परीक्षा देने गया था छात्र, लेकिन हुअा कुछ ऐसा कि उस पर टूट पड़े चेयरमैन, प्रिंसिपल और स्टाफ

24 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge accident
Delhi NCR

स्टंट-सेल्फी शौक या लापरवाही, सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर गई दो डॉक्टरों की जान, देखें दर्दनाक हादसे की तस्वीरें

23 नवंबर 2018

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त बाइक
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज हादसा: पिता ने बेटे को लेकर खोला ऐसा राज, बोले- 'जिद कर हॉस्टल आया था चंद्रशेखर'

24 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge
Delhi NCR

उद्घाटन से लेकर अब तक शुरू से ही इन अनचाही वजहों से चर्चा में रहा है सिग्नेचर ब्रिज

24 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

krishna
Dehradun

आज से शुरू हो रहा मार्गशीर्ष माह, इनकी पूजा करने से मिलेगा मनोवांछित फल  

24 नवंबर 2018

atmosphere in ayodhya.
Lucknow

अयोध्या में न कोई खौफ न संशय, युवा बोले- सियासी समीकरण साधने में तरक्की को नजर न लगे

24 नवंबर 2018

murder and suicide in noida
Delhi NCR

होटल में छात्रा को गोली मार खुद पंखे से झूला छात्र, इन 5 सवालों को लेकर गहराया रहस्य

23 नवंबर 2018

सोनिया चहल
Chandigarh

भाई ने पढ़ाई छोड़ी, मां ने भैंसे पाली और बेटी को बनाया 'चैंपियन'...गजब का जज्बा

24 नवंबर 2018

मुलायम के राजनीतिक और व्यक्तिगत जीवन के किस्से
Kanpur

जन्मदिन विशेष पर पढ़िए मुलायम सिंह यादव की जिंदगी से जुड़े 10 बड़े राज, 'प्रेम-पॉलिटिक्स की कहानी'

23 नवंबर 2018

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Kanpur

Bday Spcl: शादी में भैंसागाड़ी लेकर पहुंचे थे मुलायम, बेखौफ होकर अड़ गए थे डकैतों के सामने

23 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

KBC में शायद ही ऐसा पहले सुना हो, जब अमिताभ बच्चन कहें...सावधानी से सवाल पूछने होंगे

24 नवंबर 2018

आरोपी सुनील
Delhi NCR

आरोपी सुनील का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, बच्चियों की हत्या के बाद शव के साथ कई घंटे तक करता था दरिंदगी

23 नवंबर 2018

anil kapoor
Varanasi

देव दीपावली मनाने काशी पहुंचे अनिल कपूर, बोले- गंगा मां आप सबको सुखी रखे

24 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

'समोसा कांड' के बाद अब 'छेने से जुड़ी पुलिस की दबंगई', किस्सा सुन दांतों तले दबा लेंगे उंगलियां

24 नवंबर 2018

azamgarh
Varanasi

शिक्षिका ने दिव्यांग पति से मुक्ति के लिए रची गैंगरेप की फर्जी कहानी, हुआ खुलासा तो मचा बवाल

23 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

केबीसी हॉट सीट पर 'बकरी की आंख' का सवाल, अरीबा के जवाब पर अमिताभ बच्चन का रहा कुछ ऐसा रिएक्शन 

24 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

इधर शिवपाल और उधर मुलायम ने कही ये 'अजीब बातें', सपा और प्रगतिशील पार्टी के नेता हैरान

23 नवंबर 2018

दबंगों का आतंक
Kanpur

फिल्मी हैं यहां के अपराधी! दबंगों के हाथ में 'राउडी राठौर वाला हथियार', देखिए ये तस्वीरें

24 नवंबर 2018

Man marry to blind girl Nirmand rampur bushahr himachal pradesh
Shimla

नेत्रहीन युवती से शादी रचाकर पेश की मिसाल, लव मैरिज को राजी हुए परिवार

23 नवंबर 2018

elephant
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: वन विभाग की टीम ने पकड़ा 'खूनी' टस्कर, पूरी रात कवायद के बाद मिली सफलता

24 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.