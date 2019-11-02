शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   accident

गाजीपुर के बुजुर्ग यात्री की ट्रेन में हुई मौत

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 12:21 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
इटावा। कानपुर से टूंडला जा रही पैसेंजर ट्रेन में गाजीपुर जिला के एक बुजुर्ग बीमारी यात्री की मौत हो गई। शव को रेलवे स्टेशन पर उतारा गया।
विज्ञापन
गाजीपुर जिला के थाना जंगीपुर के मानपुर गांव निवासी हरिहर (60) पुत्र विश्वनाथ अपनी पत्नी संतरा देवी के साथ भरथना के खितौरा गांव स्थित बाबा जयगुरुदेव की जन्मस्थली पर जा रहे थे।
कानपुर से पैसेंजर ट्रेन में सवार हुए और भरथना पहुंचने से पूर्व हरिहर की मृत्यु हो गई। पत्नी संतरा देवी ने बताया कि उसके पति को सांस की बीमारी थी।
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

budh vakri 2019 october november for 21 days
Astrology

बुध रहेंगे 21 दिनों तक वक्री, इन राशियों की चमक सकती है किस्मत

1 नवंबर 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

2 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या को सुपरस्टार का दर्जा दिलाने वाली ये हैं 10 बेहतरीन फिल्में, इनमें दिखा है अदाकारी का लोहा

1 नवंबर 2019

Aishwarya Rai
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
taal
Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या को सुपरस्टार का दर्जा दिलाने वाली ये हैं 10 बेहतरीन फिल्में, इनमें दिखा है अदाकारी का लोहा

1 नवंबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Global NCAP Crash Test
Auto News

देश की ये प्रसिद्ध कारें नहीं हैं 'सबसे' सुरक्षित, एयरबैग्स भी नहीं दिखा पाए कमाल!

1 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

सोनू निगम पर सोना मोहपात्रा ने लगाया गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- मेरे पति को फोन कर कहा कि...

1 नवंबर 2019

Sona Mohapatra
Sona Mahapatra
Sonu Nigam
Sona, Anu and Neha Bhasin
Bollywood

सोनू निगम पर सोना मोहपात्रा ने लगाया गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- मेरे पति को फोन कर कहा कि...

1 नवंबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

1 नवंबर 2019

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Astrology Services

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
विज्ञापन
accident
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

INDvsBAN: टीम इंडिया के लिए खुशखबरी, चोटिल रोहित शर्मा फिट, पहले टी-20 में खेलेंगे

1 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी से मिलने पहुंचे महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस नेता
India News

महाराष्ट्र पर फंसा सियासी पेच, शिवसेना को समर्थन देने पर कांग्रेस में हुआ मंथन

1 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Siddharth Shukla, smita bansal
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की 'सास' का बड़ा बयान,डेटिंग की खबरों पर तोड़ी चुप्पी

1 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

अयोध्या में 447 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से बनेगी प्रभु श्रीराम की प्रतिमा, कैबिनेट ने सात फैसलों को दी मंजूरी

1 नवंबर 2019

चुनाव कार्यक्रम
India News

झारखंड में पांच चरणों में होगा मतदान, 23 दिसंबर को आएंगे नतीजे

1 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में वायु प्रदूषण
Health & Fitness

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में जहरीले धुएं से बचने के डॉक्टर बता रहे हैं ये तरीके, अपना लिए तो रहेंगे सुरक्षित

1 नवंबर 2019

Great Wall Motors Haval H6 SUV
Automobiles

MG Hector को टक्कर देने आ रही है यह SUV, सस्ते में मिलेंगे Land Rover और Audi के फीचर

1 नवंबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

2 नवंबर राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा महीने के पहले शनिवार का दिन

1 नवंबर 2019

Shahrukh, Mouni and Pankaj Kapoor
Bollywood

टीवी से फिल्मों में इन 10 सितारों ने की धमाकेदार एंट्री, शाहरुख खान तो बन गए बॉलीवुड के 'बादशाह'

1 नवंबर 2019

kashmiri pandit
India News

क्या अब कश्मीरी पंडितों को चुकानी पड़ेगी अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने की कीमत, सरकार ने जारी किया अलर्ट!

1 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

यूसुफ खान
Kanpur

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: हत्यारों को पिस्टल देने वाले को एटीएस ने कानपुर से किया गिरफ्तार

लखनऊ के चर्चित कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में हत्यारों को पिस्टल उपलब्ध कराने वाले आरोपी को यूपी और गुजरात एटीएस ने कानपुर से गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी का नाम यूसुफ खान है जो मूल रूप से यूपी के फतेहपुर का रहने वाला है।

2 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
kanpur dehat health
Ghatampur

भदेवना गांव में बुखार से 50 से अधिक बीमार

2 नवंबर 2019

kanpur dehat crime
Kanpur

तेल चोरी करने वाले गिरोह से सांठगांठ पर सिपाही निलंबित

2 नवंबर 2019

accident
Kanpur

अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से कार सवार दरोगा व चालक घायल

2 नवंबर 2019

अंबियापुर स्टेशन के पास खड़ी वंदेभारत एक्सप्रेस
Kanpur

वंदेभारत एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आकर अज्ञात वृद्धा की मौत

2 नवंबर 2019

पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी व जानकारी देते एसपी अनुराग वत्स
Kanpur

प्रेमिका के साथ देखने पर भाई ने की थी बहन की हत्या

2 नवंबर 2019

kanpur dehat health
Kanpur

फाइलेरिया रोगी करें चिंहित, खिलाएं दवा

2 नवंबर 2019

यातायात माह के पहले दिन वाहनों का चालान करते एआरटीओ।
Kanpur

यातायात माह के पहले सड़कों नियम तोड़ते मिले वाहन चालक

2 नवंबर 2019

kanpur dehat nagar palika
Kanpur

आश्वासन पर सफाई कर्मियों की हड़ताल खत्म

2 नवंबर 2019

crime
Kanpur

डिप्टी एसपी के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मुकदमा

2 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पराली जलाने पर क्यों मजबूर हैं किसान ?

किसान पराली जलाने के लिए मजबूर क्यों हैं। किसान चाहते क्या हैं। देखिए रिपोर्ट

1 नवंबर 2019

अशोक चव्हाण 1:02

महाराष्ट्र के सियासी संकट पर अशोक चव्हाण का बयान- सहयोगी दलों को साथ लेकर चलने में भाजपा रही नाकाम

1 नवंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:11

पाकिस्तान के कराची-रावलपिंडी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में लगी आग, 60 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत

1 नवंबर 2019

झारखंड 1:31

झारखंड में 30 नवंबर से पांच चरणों में विधानसभा चुनाव, 23 दिसंबर को नतीजे

1 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:15

आपकी उम्र कम कर रहा है प्रदूषण

1 नवंबर 2019

Related

paanch navambar se manachaahee dukaan se len raashan
Kanpur

पांच नवंबर से मनचाही दुकान से लें राशन

2 नवंबर 2019

बाइक से निकला सांप तो उड़ गए होश
Kanpur

बाइक पर बैठा था सांप और जनाब घूमाते रहे बाजार, जब चालक ने देखा तो उड़ गए होश

1 नवंबर 2019

crime
Kanpur

जुआरियों को पकड़ रुपये हड़पे, एसओ, दो सिपाही निलंबित

2 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

यूपी के इस गांव में लोग सुबह-सुबह हो जाते हैं नशे में, वजह जानकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

1 नवंबर 2019

ट्रेन 18
Kanpur

वंदेभारत एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आने से वृद्धा की मौत, हादसे के बाद 12 मिनट तक खड़ी रही ट्रेन

1 नवंबर 2019

जब पत्नी ने बुलाई पुलिस तो छत से कूद गया पति
Kanpur

जब पत्नी ने बुलाई पुलिस तो छत से कूद गया पति

1 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited