एक को होगा भंडारा

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 12:18 AM IST
इटावा। सरायदयानत स्थित कृष्णापुरम कालोनी दुर्गा मंदिर में जारी श्रीमदभागवत कथा ज्ञानयज्ञ सप्ताह के पहली अप्रैल को समापन होने पर भंडारा का आयोजन किया जाएगा।
उप्र सेवानिवृत्त प्राथमिक शिक्षक कल्याण परिषद ने सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षकों/शिक्षिकाओं से दोपहर दो बजे से होने वाली कथा श्रवण करने की अपील की है। पहली अप्रैल को पूर्णाहुति के साथ भंडारा में अधिक से अधिक संख्या में भाग लें।

