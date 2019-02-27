शहर चुनें

देश विरोधी हर ताकत दफन हो : मैना देवी

देश विरोधी हर ताकत दफन हो : मैना देवी

कानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 27 Feb 2019 01:19 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
झींझक। लगरथा गांव के विपिन वर्ष 2009 में उड़ीसा में मोओवादियों से लड़ते हुए शहीद हो गए थे। आतंकी शिविरों पर हमले के बाद विपिन की मां मैना देवी और परिवार के चंद्रभान सिंह सरकार को बहुत पहले ऐसा कदम उठाना चाहिए था। देश की हजारों मां ने अपने लाल खोए हैं।

मैना देवी ने संतोष व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि सरकार ने पाकिस्तान में हमला करके पुलवामा हमले का बदला ले लिया है। सरकार को हर उस ताकत को नष्ट करना चाहिए जो देश के आन बान शान के खिलाफ हो। शहीद के भाई मनोज ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान में घुसकर हमला करने का काम सराहनीय है। उसने बताया कि छोटा भाई सुनील सेंगर सीआरपीएफ में तैनात है। बताया कि पिछले साल आठ जून को शहीद विपिन कुमार सेंगर की प्रतिमा का झींझक के गांधी विद्यालय इंटर कालेज परिसर में डीएम राकेश कुमार सिंह ने अनावरण किया था।


देश विरोधी हर ताकत दफन हो : मैना देवी

फ ोटो संख्या-26 एकेबीपी-34 लगरथा गांव में शहीद बेटे की तस्वीर लेकर बैठी मां मैना देवी

हरदोई पहुंचे सीएम योगी
Kanpur

यूपी: सीएम बोले- नामुमकिन को मुमकिन करने का नाम है मोदी, 41 के बदले 400 से दिया जवाब

सूबे के मुखिया योगी आदित्यनाथ आज यूपी के हरदोई जिले पहुंचे। मुख्यमंत्री ने यहां जनपद को मेडिकल कॉलेज की सौगात दी। साथ ही कई परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास किया।

26 फरवरी 2019

ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत..
Kanpur

ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत..

27 फरवरी 2019

यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

मुख्यमंत्री याेगी आदित्यानाथ आज आएंगे कानपुर, देंगे शहर को सौगात

26 फरवरी 2019

चित्रकूट में बवाल
Kanpur

अपहरण के बाद जुड़वां भाइयों की हत्या के बाद चित्रकूट में भारी बवाल, पुलिस तैनात, धारा 144 लागू

24 फरवरी 2019

सरकार ने शहीदों को दी सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि
Kanpur

सरकार ने शहीदों को दी सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि

27 फरवरी 2019

शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करते शिवपाल सिंह यादव
Kanpur

कांग्रेस से गठबंधन कर सकती है प्रसपा, सीटों का बंटवारा बाद में : शिवपाल यादव

25 फरवरी 2019

हाथों में तिरंगा, दिलों में बदले का सुकून
Kanpur

हाथों में तिरंगा, दिलों में बदले का सुकून

27 फरवरी 2019

दिव्यांग बच्चे ताजमहल का दीदार करेंगे
Kanpur

दिव्यांग बच्चे ताजमहल का दीदार करेंगे

27 फरवरी 2019

कालिंद्री एक्सप्रेस के शौचालय में धमाका
Kanpur

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस धमाकाः जैश एजेंट का खत, पीएम मोदी को लेकर दी यह धमकी

21 फरवरी 2019

वहां गिराए गए बम, यहां कम हुआ गम
Kanpur

वहां गिराए गए बम, यहां कम हुआ गम

27 फरवरी 2019

शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज बेटी के साथ
Kanpur

शहीद की पत्नी बोली जो कहा था वाे किया, सरकार ने खून का बदला खून से लिया...

26 फरवरी 2019

नकल को लेकर हंगामा, छात्रों ने मारपीट का आरोप जड़ा
Kanpur

नकल को लेकर हंगामा, छात्रों ने मारपीट का आरोप जड़ा

27 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

कानपुर: पुलवामा में आतंकी हमले के बाद से सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के रडार पर 50 कश्मीरी

26 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

चित्रकूट: नदी में नहाने गई थीं दो सगी बहनें, डूबने से मौत

26 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

नब्बे साल की महिला से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी जंगला तोड़कर घर में हुआ था दाखिल

24 फरवरी 2019

कानपुर पहुंचे राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद
Kanpur

कानपुर: राष्ट्रपति बोले, आज का समय टेक्नोलॉजी का, भविष्य में आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस का होगा बोलबाला

25 फरवरी 2019

