Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   ट्राली का स्टैंड टूटा, चपेट में आने से बच्चे की मौत

ट्राली का स्टैंड टूटा, चपेट में आने से बच्चे की मौत

Kanpur Bureau Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 01:09 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
हसनगंज। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव सैरपुर में ट्रैक्टर ट्राली का स्टैंड टूटने से वह खेल रहे बच्चे पर गिर गई। इससे वह घायल हो गया। परिजन उसे सीएचसी लाए। जहां डाक्टर ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।


सैरपुर गांव निवासी अनुज (8) पुत्र मुकेश शाम मंगलवार देर शाम घर के बाहर खेल रहा था। घर से कुछ दूरी पर खड़ी प्रमोद कुमार की ट्रैक्टर ट्राली का स्टैंड टूट गया। इससे बच्चा उसकी चपेट में आ गया और गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

परिजन सीएचसी लाए। डाक्टर ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। पिता ने कोतवाली में ट्राली मालिक के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है। मृतक अनुज का तनुज जुड़वा भाई है। कोतवाल धर्मवीर सिंह ने बताया कि मुकदमा दर्ज कर शव पोस्टमार्टम को भेजा गया है।

- पिता ने ट्राली मालिक के खिलाफ दर्ज कराया मुकदमा, शव पोस्टमार्टम को भेजा

