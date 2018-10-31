शहर चुनें

अररिया लूट कांड में फतेहपुर में छापा

Kanpur Bureau Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 12:56 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
फतेहपुर। बिहार प्रांत के अररिया जिले की फोर्स पश्चिमी हाईवे से जुड़े इलाकों और उन्नाव जिले में मंगलवार शाम छापेमारी को पहुंची। बिहार की किसी बड़ी लूट का मामला की छानबीन में पुलिस आई है। करीब एक माह पहले बिहार के अररिया जिले में लूटपाट की वारदात को बदमाशों ने अंजाम दिया था। लोकेशन ट्रेस होने के बाद बिहार पुलिस कल्यानपुर थाने के चौडगरा, औंग थाना क्षेत्र के गढ़ी गांव में छापेमारी को पहुंची। हालांकि सटीक लोकेशन न मिलने के कारण फोर्स सीमावती उन्नाव की ओर पहुंची है।
