Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   रिश्वतखोर लिपिक की शासन को भेजी रिपोर्ट

रिश्वतखोर लिपिक की शासन को भेजी रिपोर्ट

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sun, 14 Oct 2018 12:33 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

उन्नाव। एंटी करप्शन टीम के हत्थे चढ़े प्रधान लिपिक के खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई की संस्तुति करते हुए बीएसए ने शासन को रिपोर्ट भेजी है। शिक्षिका से घूस लेने के आरोप में एंटी करप्शन द्वारा गिरफ्तार बाबू पर कार्रवाई के लिए सचिव बेसिक शिक्षा ने रिपोर्ट तलब की थी।
बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग कार्यालय में शिक्षकों का अवकाश पटल देख रहे प्रधान लिपिक कौशल किशोर त्रिवेदी को शिक्षिका की शिकायत पर गुरुवार शाम एंटी करप्शन टीम ने 1900 रुपये घूस लेते रंगेहाथ पकड़ा था। जिसके बाद से ही बाबू पर विभागीय कार्रवाई होने की आशंका जताई जाने लगी थी। इस बीच शुक्रवार को सचिव बेसिक शिक्षा ने भी पूरे मामले की रिपोर्ट तलब की थी। बीएसए ने एंटी करप्शन द्वारा दर्ज कराई गई एफआईआर के अलावा शिक्षिका की शिकायत का हवाला देते हुए रिपोर्ट भेज दी है। इससे यह तय हो गया है कि आने वाले एक दो दिन में बाबू पर कार्रवाई तय है। हालांकि बीएसए बीके शर्मा ने रिपोर्ट के संबध में कुछ भी बताने से इंकार किया।

एंटी करप्शन टीम ने घूस लेते किया था गिरफ्तार

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

किशोरी को अगवा कर 3 युवकों ने की दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, कुएं से आती चीख सुन ग्रामीणों ने निकाला बाहर

यूपी के फतेहपुर जिले में एक किशोरी को उसके ननिहाल से अगवा कर बाइक सवार तीन युवकों ने दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की। विरोध करने पर उसे मारापीटा और सूखे कुएं में फेंक कर भाग निकले।

13 अक्टूबर 2018

कोतवाली में खड़ी पूर्व विधायक के बेटे की सीज सफारी
Kanpur

भाजपा नेता के बेटे की सफारी से राइफल बरामद, वीडियो बनाने के बाद पुलिस ने जमकर की पिटाई

13 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

बंदूक की नोक पर दस्यु सुंदरी साधना पटेल का उत्पात, राहगीरों से की लूटपाट

13 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

कानपुर: पति से मिलने की नहीं मिली इजाजत तो महिला ने जो किया निकल गयी सबकी चीख

13 अक्टूबर 2018

बंद पड़ा घर
Kanpur

हरदोईः लापता बच्ची की हत्या की आशंका, खुदाई में मिली चूड़ियों के बाद पिता को लिया गया हिरासत में

13 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

शराब पीकर सिपाही ने पुलिस लाइन में किया हंगामा, मारपीट का आरोप

13 अक्टूबर 2018

मामूली विवाद में स्कूल शिक्षिका को पीटा
Kanpur

मामूली विवाद में स्कूल शिक्षिका को पीटा

14 अक्टूबर 2018

त्रिकोणीय सीरीज में गौरव का आलराउंडर प्रदर्शन
Farrukhabad

त्रिकोणीय सीरीज में गौरव का आलराउंडर प्रदर्शन

14 अक्टूबर 2018

धर्मनगरी स्थित वनदेवी मंदिर
Kanpur

इस प्राचीन मंदिर में कभी भगवान श्रीराम करते थे वनदेवी की पूजा

13 अक्टूबर 2018

जमीन के झगड़े में फायरिंग, रिपोर्ट
Kanpur

जमीन के झगड़े में फायरिंग, रिपोर्ट

14 अक्टूबर 2018

कलर की स्पेलिंग नहीं बता सके परिषदीय स्कूल के बच्चे
Kanpur

कलर की स्पेलिंग नहीं बता सके परिषदीय स्कूल के बच्चे

14 अक्टूबर 2018

खेलकूद में बच्चों ने दिखाया दमखम
Kanpur

खेलकूद में बच्चों ने दिखाया दमखम

14 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रसूता की मौत पर नर्सिंग होम में हंगामा
Kanpur

प्रसूता की मौत पर नर्सिंग होम में हंगामा

14 अक्टूबर 2018

201 के सापेक्ष सिर्फ 56 शौचालय बने
Kanpur

201 के सापेक्ष सिर्फ 56 शौचालय बने

14 अक्टूबर 2018

उन्नाव में शहर की सड़कों से हटाया अतिक्रमण
Kanpur

उन्नाव में शहर की सड़कों से हटाया अतिक्रमण

14 अक्टूबर 2018

समाजवादी सेक्युलर मोर्चा को धार देने आए कानपुर मंडल प्रभारी रघुराज शाक्य
Kanpur

समाजवादी सेक्युलर मोर्चा ने दिए गठबंधन के संकेत, सपा के सामने रखी ये शर्त

12 अक्टूबर 2018

