किशोरियां आयरन की गोली खा कर खून की कमी करें दूर

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 09 Mar 2019 12:24 AM IST
कन्नौज। सदर ब्लाक क्षेत्र में किशोरी दिवस पोषण पखवारा का आयोजन किया गया। किशोरियों की लंबाई मापने के अलावा वजन किया गया।

एनीमिया की जांच की गई। जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी मनोज मौर्य ने बताया कि किशोरावस्था में कई सावधानियां बरतनी चाहिए। नजरापुर, उदैतापुर, सहजापुर, जसौली, जलालापुर पनवारा, में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए। इस मौके पर सीडीपीओ नीलम कटियार, राधा वाजपेई, शांती देवी, सुषमा, डा. अंकित, आंगनबाड़ी उमलेश मिश्रा, समेत कई अन्य विभागीय अधिकारी व कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

किशोरियों का वजन कर दीं महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां
किशोरावस्था में कई सावधानियां बरतनी चाहिए

