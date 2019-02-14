शहर चुनें

कवच बनकर पुलिस ने महिला को पहुंचाया घर

Kanpur Bureau Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 01:42 AM IST
कन्नौज। मुसीबत में फंसी महिलाओं को सुरक्षित घर पहुंचाने के लिए जिले में पुलिस ने आपरेशन कवच शुरू कर दिया है। रात को बच्चों के साथ खड़ी महिला को कोई वाहन नहीं मिला तो खुद को असुरक्षित समझ कर उसने पुलिस को सूचना दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस टीम ने उसे सुरक्षित घर तक पहुुंचाया।


विशुनगढ़ क्षेत्र के जोगी डेरा में रहने वाली पप्पू की पत्नी शीला देवी बच्चों के साथ मंगलवार को घर लौट रही थीं। किसी कारण से लौटने में रात हो गई। बस स्टाप पर वाहन न मिलने से वह परेशान हो र्गइं। रात करीब 11 बजे 100 नंबर डायल कर पुलिस से मदद मांगी। पुलिस तत्काल मौके पर पहुंची। शीला देवी व बच्चों को पीआरवी में बैठाकर घर पहुंचाया। एसपी अमरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि महिलाओं की सुरक्षा और सुविधाओं के लिए चलाया गया आपरेशन महिलाओं के लिए कवच है। रात को वाहन न मिलने और भयभीत होने पर महिलाएं 1090 और 100 डायल कर आपरेशन कवच पुलिस टीम की मदद ले सकती हैं।



कवच बनकर पुलिस ने महिला को पहुंचाया घर
बच्चों के साथ रात को रिश्तेदारी से लौट रही महिला के फोन पर पहुंची पुलिस ने सुरक्षित घर पहुंचाया

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पूर्व विधायक के बेटे-दो साथियों पर मुकदमा, डॉक्टरों ने कहा- गिरफ्तारी न हुई तो हड़ताल कर देंगे

यूपी के कन्नौज जिले में राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज के चिकित्सकों को पीटने के मामले में पुलिस ने पूर्व विधायक के बेटे के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने विधायक पुत्र के दो अज्ञात साथियों को भी आरोपी बनाया है।  

13 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे हादसाः 7 घायल, 2 की हालत नाजुक

13 फरवरी 2019

तिर्वा तहसीलदार अनिल कुमार सरोज से शिकायत करते ग्रामीण।
Kannauj

धन उगाही में कार्रवाई के बाद भी नहीं सुधरे लेखपाल

14 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Kannauj

परीक्षार्थियों ने सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट की गाड़ी का किया घेराव

14 फरवरी 2019

पूर्व विधायक के भाई पर चाकू से हमला
Kannauj

पूर्व विधायक के भाई पर चाकू से हमला

14 फरवरी 2019

घायल महिला का इलाज करते डॉक्टर।
Kannauj

घर में घुसकर पत्नी पर किया हमला

14 फरवरी 2019

शिवम के बाद युवती ने भी लगाई थी फांसी
Kannauj

शिवम के बाद युवती ने भी लगाई थी फांसी

14 फरवरी 2019

सीओ को तहरीर देते डॉक्टर।
Kannauj

पूर्व विधायक के बेटे ने समर्थकों के साथ डॉक्टरों को दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा

13 फरवरी 2019

खतौनी के लिए तिर्वा तहसील में लगी किसानों की भीड़।
Kannauj

किसान सम्मान निधि में उगाही का खुलासा, दो लेखपाल निलंबित

13 फरवरी 2019

रोडवेज की टक्कर से साले-बहनोई की मौत
Kannauj

रोडवेज की टक्कर से साले-बहनोई की मौत

13 फरवरी 2019

तेज धमाके के साथ मोबाइल फटने से हड़कंप
Kannauj

तेज धमाके के साथ मोबाइल फटने से हड़कंप

13 फरवरी 2019

कनौली गांव में जांच करती पुलिस और मौके पर मौजूद ग्रामीण।
Kannauj

छात्र ने लगाई फांसी, युवती की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत

13 फरवरी 2019

छात्रा को तंग करने वाले शोहदों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट
Kannauj

छात्रा को तंग करने वाले शोहदों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट

13 फरवरी 2019

दो होमगार्ड के कंधों पर कस्बे की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था
Kannauj

दो होमगार्ड के कंधों पर कस्बे की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था

12 फरवरी 2019

युवा अधिवक्ता को हथकड़ी लगाने से वकील भड़के
Kannauj

युवा अधिवक्ता को हथकड़ी लगाने से वकील भड़के

13 फरवरी 2019

नए बाईपास निर्माण की प्रक्रिया में आई तेजी
Kannauj

नए बाईपास निर्माण की प्रक्रिया में आई तेजी

12 फरवरी 2019

