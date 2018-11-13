शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kannauj ›   पानी टंकी पर हरा झंडा लगा माहौल बिगाड़ने का प्रयास

पानी टंकी पर हरा झंडा लगा माहौल बिगाड़ने का प्रयास

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 12:36 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
कन्नौज। शहर की पुरानी पुलिस लाइन स्थित कांशीराम कालोनी में बनी पानी की टंकी पर स्थानीय चार युवकों ने हरा झंडा लगाकर माहौल बिगाड़ने का प्रयास किया। जानकारी पर योगी सेना के पदाधिकारी समेत कई लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए। पुलिस ने झंडा उतार कर आरोपियों की तलाश में छापे मारे।

सोमवार की दोपहर कांशीराम कालोनी पुरानी पुलिस लाइन में रहने वाले चार युवकों ने सरकारी पानी की टंकी पर हरा झंडा लगा दिया। इसके विरोध में कुछ लोग जमा हो गए। योगी सेना के जिलाध्यक्ष पवन पांडेय, संगठन मंत्री अशोक कुशवाहा, गोविंद पांडेय, नगर अध्यक्ष आकाश कुशवाहा, जितेंद्र सैनी, समीर मिश्रा, दीपक दुबे, मिलन तिवारी भी वहां पहुंच गए।

झंडा न उतारे जाने पर योगी सेना के लोगों ने कोतवाली में संबंधित लोगों के खिलाफ तहरीर दी। इस पर दरोगा उमेश चौरसिया पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और झंडे को नीचे उतारा। पुलिस ने मौजूद लोगों से झंडा लगाने वालों की जानकारी ली। इसके बाद सभी के घरों पर छापा मारा लेकिन वह नहीं मिले।


पानी टंकी पर हरा झंडा लगा माहौल बिगाड़ने का प्रयास
योगी सेना के पदाधिकारियों ने जताया विरोध, दी तहरीर
फोटो 12केएनजेपी 25- टंकी पर लगाया गया झंडा।
फोटो 12केएनजेपी 26- मौके पर जमा लोगों की भीड़।

