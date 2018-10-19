शहर चुनें

फोटो 08- सीएमएस को प्रशस्ति पत्र देते डा. रूथ और पंकज कुमार।

फोटो 08- सीएमएस को प्रशस्ति पत्र देते डा. रूथ और पंकज कुमार।

Kanpur Bureau Updated Fri, 19 Oct 2018 12:13 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सुरक्षित प्रसव में जिला अस्पताल अव्वल
कन्नौज। सुरक्षित प्रसव कराने में जिला अस्पताल को प्रदेश में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त हुआ। जिला अस्पताल की इस उपलब्धि के लिए यूनीसेफ के एशिया हेड डा. रूथ ने एक समारोह में जिला अस्पताल के सीएमएस डॉ. आरपी शाक्य को मदर एंड चाइल्ड केयर अवार्ड देकर सम्मानित किया।

राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन द्वारा लखनऊ में पिछले दिनों मां नाम से एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। दौरान यूनीसेफ एशिया हेड डा. रूथ और राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के अधिकारी पंकज कुमार ने जिला अस्पताल के सीएमएस डा. आरपी शाक्य को मदर चाइल्ड केयर अवार्ड देकर सम्मानित किया। अप्रैल से सितंबर तक जिला अस्पताल में करीब 1680 सुरक्षित प्रसव हुए है।

शिशु और मातृ मृत्यु दर कम होने के कारण प्रदेश में जिला अस्पताल प्रथम रहा है। इससे यूनीसेफ द्वारा जिला अस्पताल को मदर एंड चाइल्ड केयर अवार्ड देकर सम्मानित किया है।

- लखनऊ में यूनीसेफ के एशिया प्रमुख ने सीएमएस को किया सम्मानित
- पिछले छह में 1680 सुरक्षित प्रसव कराने पर हासिल हुई यह उपलब्धि

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

दर्दनाक हादसाः दिल्ली से शव लेकर गोंडा जा रहा था परिवार, एंबुलेंस चालक को आई झपकी, 8 लोग घायल

दिल्ली से गोंडा शव ले जा रही तेज रफ्तार एंबुलेंस यूपी के कन्नौज में डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गई। हादसे में पिता का शव लेकर जा रहे तीन भाइयों व चालक समेत आठ लोग घायल हो गए। एनसीसी पेट्रोलिंग टीम ने घायलों को सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया।

17 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
रोते बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

बसपा मंडल जोन इंचार्ज की बहन ने जहर खाकर दी जान

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Kannauj

लटका मिला युवती का शव, ससुरालियों पर हत्या की रिपोर्ट

17 अक्टूबर 2018
Kannauj

लटका मिला युवती का शव, ससुरालियों पर हत्या की रिपोर्ट

17 अक्टूबर 2018

घायलों को मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजा गया
Kanpur

यूपीः एक्सप्रेस वे पर कन्नौज के पास 2 बसें हादसे का शिकार, 100 से ज्यादा घायल

14 अक्टूबर 2018

उमेशचंद्र ( फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

सेना के जवान ने आर्मी क्वार्टर में कर ली आत्महत्या

14 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

दलित उत्पीड़न में फंसाने की धमकी देने वाली प्रधानाध्यापक निलंबित

12 अक्टूबर 2018

घायल को ले जाते स्थानीय लोग, घायल बच्ची
Kanpur

कन्नौजः अलग-अलग सड़क हादसों में 13 लोग घायल

14 अक्टूबर 2018

मायावती भाजपा की प्रोडक्ट : अमर सिंह
Kannauj

मायावती भाजपा की प्रोडक्ट : अमर सिंह

17 अक्टूबर 2018

संदिग्धावस्था में नवविवाहिता की मौत
Kannauj

संदिग्धावस्था में नवविवाहिता की मौत

17 अक्टूबर 2018

घायल एबीएसए शिव सिंह
Kannauj

उमर्दा एबीएसए को शिक्षकों ने पीटा

15 अक्टूबर 2018

स्कूल होने के बावजूद यहां खेतों में पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं बच्चे, जानिए वजह

सरकार बच्चों को स्कूल तक लाने के लिए जहां कई उपक्रम अपना रही है, वहीं यूपी के इटावा में बच्चे खेतों में पढ़ने को मजबूर है। जानिए आखिर क्यों खेतों में पढ़ रहे बच्चे।

12 जुलाई 2018

कन्नौज 3:00

यूपी पुलिस की अनदेखी ने लड़की को जान देने पर किया मजबूर

30 जून 2018

YOGI AADIYANATH 1:12

सीएम योगी ने कहा, बीजेपी के शासन में चीन नहीं कर पायेगा ये हरकत

24 जून 2018

शादी 3:34

VIDEO: यहां एक साथ निकली 20 दूल्हों की बारात, देखते रह जाएंगे आप

19 जून 2018

accident 1:08

कन्नौज में बड़ा हादसा, एक्सप्रेस-वे पर बस ने 9 छात्रों को कुचला, 7 की मौके पर मौत

11 जून 2018

हादसे में बाइक सवार फौजी की मौत, चाचा घायल
Kannauj

हादसे में बाइक सवार फौजी की मौत, चाचा घायल

17 अक्टूबर 2018

हाईटेंशन करंट से एक की मौत, छह घायल
Kannauj

हाईटेंशन करंट से एक की मौत, छह घायल

17 अक्टूबर 2018

बीएसए ने दोनों शिक्षकों को किया निलंबित
Kannauj

बीएसए ने दोनों शिक्षकों को किया निलंबित

17 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

'पैसा नहीं दिया तो बेटे को जहर देकर मार डाला', युवक ने ससुराल पक्ष पर लगाया आरोप

12 अक्टूबर 2018

बसपा मंडल जोन इंचार्ज की बहन ने जहर खाकर जान दी
Kannauj

बसपा मंडल जोन इंचार्ज की बहन ने जहर खाकर जान दी

17 अक्टूबर 2018

लावारिस मरीज को शवगृह के पास फेंक दिया
Kannauj

लावारिस मरीज को शवगृह के पास फेंक दिया

17 अक्टूबर 2018

