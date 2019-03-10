शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kannauj ›   स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने जिला अस्पताल में किया प्रदर्शन

स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने जिला अस्पताल में किया प्रदर्शन

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 12:00 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
कन्नौज। जिला अस्पताल में तैनात आउटसोर्सिंग संविदा स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की निजी कंपनी ने सेवा समाप्त कर दी। इससे यह कर्मचारी प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।


शनिवार को संयुक्त स्वास्थ्य आउटसोर्सिंग संविदा कर्मचारियों ने बहाली की मांग को लेकर दो घंटे तक जिला अस्पताल में ओपीडी बंद रखी। इसके बाद अस्पताल के गेट पर प्रदर्शन किया। आउटसोर्सिंग संविदा कर्मचारी संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष प्रशांत राठौर और जिला मंत्री संगीता पटेल, रूपांश पटेल, कमलेश कुमार और जयंती कुशवाहा ने बताया कि जब तक उनकी मांगें पूरी नहीं होंगी, प्रदर्शन चलता रहेगा।


स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने जिला अस्पताल में किया प्रदर्शन
जिला अस्पताल में तैनात आउटसोर्सिंग संविदा स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की टीएंडएम कंपनी ने समाप्त की सेवा

Recommended

world's most beautiful queen Cleopatra mysterious life and facts about her death
Bizarre News

दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत रानी, जिसके रहस्य से पर्दा हटाने का सिलसिला आज भी नहीं रूका

9 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

शादी से पहले मुकेश अंबानी के घर की तस्वीरें आई सामने, घोड़े से लेकर हाथी तक सब पहुंचे एंटीलिया

9 मार्च 2019

Akash Ambani shloka mehta wedding
Akash Ambani shloka mehta wedding
Akash Ambani shloka mehta wedding
shloka mehta
Bollywood

शादी से पहले मुकेश अंबानी के घर की तस्वीरें आई सामने, घोड़े से लेकर हाथी तक सब पहुंचे एंटीलिया

9 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

LIVE: मंडप पर नीता अंबानी ने उतारी आकाश-श्लोका की नजर, ईशा अंबानी ने खींचे कान

10 मार्च 2019

आकाश अंबानी
akash ambani wedding
Nita Ambani
Akash Ambani shloka mehta wedding
Bollywood

LIVE: मंडप पर नीता अंबानी ने उतारी आकाश-श्लोका की नजर, ईशा अंबानी ने खींचे कान

10 मार्च 2019

कब और किस दिशा में बनेगा करियर? जानिये हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब और किस दिशा में बनेगा करियर? जानिये हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ग्रेटर नोएडा में पीएम मोदी
Delhi NCR

पीएम मोदी ने ब्लू लाइन विस्तार का किया उद्घाटन, कहा- मैं छोटे सपने देखता नहीं, छोटे काम करता नहीं

9 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

पाक मंत्री ने दी टीम इंडिया को धमकी, बोले-'मैदान पर ब्लैक बैंड पहनकर विरोध करेगा पाकिस्तान'

9 मार्च 2019

team india
fawad chaudhary
india vs pakistan
india vs pakistan
Cricket News

पाक मंत्री ने दी टीम इंडिया को धमकी, बोले-'मैदान पर ब्लैक बैंड पहनकर विरोध करेगा पाकिस्तान'

9 मार्च 2019

Tutankhamun the king of Egypt death has mysterious history
Bizarre News

3000 साल से सुरक्षित है इस राजा का शव, खोजने वालों को चुकानी पड़ी भारी कीमत

9 मार्च 2019

काफी लम्बे समय तक नौकरी के बिना रहना पड़ता है ? ऐसा होता है जब रोजगार में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
ज्योतिष समाधान

काफी लम्बे समय तक नौकरी के बिना रहना पड़ता है ? ऐसा होता है जब रोजगार में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आईएनएस चक्र पनडुब्बी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत की बढ़ेगी ताकत : परमाणु क्षमता से संपन्न पनडुब्बी के लिए रूस से किया समझौता

8 मार्च 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव
India News

मैनपुरी से चुनावी ताल ठोकेंगे मुलायम, 3 बार यूपी के सीएम और रक्षामंत्री तक ऐसा रहा सफर

8 मार्च 2019

Indian Pilot arrested in San Francisco watching adult video on duty
Bizarre News

विमान में 'गंदी बात' कर रहा था पायलट, अमेरिका ने लिया ऐसा एक्शन, जिंदगीभर रहेगा याद

9 मार्च 2019

BJP leadership's concern about the ruckus between Sharad Tripathi and Rakesh Singh Baghel
India News

भाजपा को पूर्वी यूपी में ठाकुर बनाम ब्राह्मण जंग का डर, विवाद निपटारे का निर्देश

8 मार्च 2019

Millionaire trader father Arnon Rodthong offers 2 crore to any man who will marry daughter Karnsita
Bizarre News

बेटी की शादी के लिए पिता का अनोखा एलान, लग गई दूल्हों की कतार

9 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
एयर इंडिया और गो एयर के विमानों की अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर हुई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग
Lucknow

बीच हवा में खराब हुए दो विमानों के इंजन, अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर हुई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग, बाल-बाल बचे 245 यात्री

8 मार्च 2019

world's most beautiful queen Cleopatra mysterious life and facts about her death
Bizarre News

दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत रानी, जिसके रहस्य से पर्दा हटाने का सिलसिला आज भी नहीं रूका

9 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पुणे में 40 से अधिक पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को भारतीय नागरिकता दी गई

8 मार्च 2019

Tutankhamun the king of Egypt death has mysterious history
Bizarre News

3000 साल से सुरक्षित है इस राजा का शव, खोजने वालों को चुकानी पड़ी भारी कीमत

9 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन वर्तमान
India News

सामने आया सच, पाकिस्तानी सेना की कैद में इस तरह अभिनंदन ने बिताए 24 घंटे

7 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

लेबनान से आए उलेमा शेख मो. उमर अलफाकिहानी और बांग्लादेश से आए उलेमा डॉ. सैयद इरशाद बुखारी।
Kannauj

आतंकवाद का धर्म नहीं, इंसानियत का दुश्मन है

इंटरनेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस जश्ने मौला अली में शिरकत करने आए लेबनान के उलेमा शेख मो. उमर अलफाकिहानी और बांग्लादेश से आए उलेमा डॉ. सैयद इरशाद बुखारी ने अमर उजाला से खास बातचीत की।

10 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
राजस्थान चुनाव
Kannauj

वोटर स्लिप से इस बार नहीं डाल सकेंगे वोट

10 मार्च 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

कानपुर में पीएम की रैली से ठीक पहले अखिलेश ने कसा तंज, बोले- वो आखिरी बार पूरा कर रहे हैं ये शौक

8 मार्च 2019

ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर से टेंपो सवार छह घायल
Kannauj

ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर से टेंपो सवार छह घायल

9 मार्च 2019

चार खोखा दुकानों में लगी आग, लाखों का नुकसान
Kannauj

चार खोखा दुकानों में लगी आग, लाखों का नुकसान

9 मार्च 2019

बाजार गई किशोरी का अपहरण
Kannauj

बाजार गई किशोरी का अपहरण

9 मार्च 2019

शिक्षक बोले, नो पेंशन-नो वोट
Kannauj

शिक्षक बोले, नो पेंशन-नो वोट

10 मार्च 2019

माताओं से पूछेगा स्वास्थ्य महकमा... कहां हुआ प्रसव
Kannauj

माताओं से पूछेगा स्वास्थ्य महकमा... कहां हुआ प्रसव

10 मार्च 2019

सांसद डिंपल को प्रत्याशी बनाए जाने पर सपाई झूमे
Kannauj

सांसद डिंपल को प्रत्याशी बनाए जाने पर सपाई झूमे

10 मार्च 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

अखिलेश यादव ने ट्वीट कर भाजपा पर साधा निशाना, कही ये बड़ी बात

5 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

कन्नौज की आधी आबादी की इस बार क्या है मुद्दे जानिए

अमर उजाला पहुंचा है कन्नौज और वहां से हमने जाना कि क्या है वहां की आधी आबादी के मुद्दे और किस तर्ज पर वो करेंगी सरकार का चयन।

8 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 1:58

कन्नौज में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर लोग सबसे पहले ये काम करेंगे

8 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 3:22

जानिए कन्नौज का फर्स्ट वोटर किन मुद्दों पर देगा इस बार वोट

8 मार्च 2019

23 करोड़ का बिल 2:34

बिजली विभाग ने भेजा 23 करोड़ 71 लाख का बिल, अधिकारियों से मिला ऐसा जवाब

23 जनवरी 2019

अखिलेश यादव 4:23

चौपाल में अखिलेश ने बीजेपी पर साधा निशाना, नोटबंदी,जीएसटी पर उठाए सवाल

11 जनवरी 2019

Related

101 अभ्यर्थियों ने कराई काउंसलिंग
Kannauj

101 अभ्यर्थियों ने कराई काउंसलिंग

8 मार्च 2019

गुरसहायगंज में जल्द बनना शुरू होगा बस स्टाप
Kannauj

गुरसहायगंज में जल्द बनना शुरू होगा बस स्टाप

8 मार्च 2019

कालिंद्री एक्सप्रेस से कटकर चार मवेशियों की मौत, हादसा टला
Kannauj

कालिंद्री एक्सप्रेस से कटकर चार मवेशियों की मौत, हादसा टला

8 मार्च 2019

किशोरियां आयरन की गोली खा कर खून की कमी करें दूर
Kannauj

किशोरियां आयरन की गोली खा कर खून की कमी करें दूर

9 मार्च 2019

बकायेदारों के कनेक्शन काटे
Kannauj

बकायेदारों के कनेक्शन काटे

9 मार्च 2019

जूनियर समेत पांच प्राथमिक विद्यालय होंगे अंग्रेजी माध्यम
Kannauj

जूनियर समेत पांच प्राथमिक विद्यालय होंगे अंग्रेजी माध्यम

8 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.