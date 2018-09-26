शहर चुनें

Kannauj ›   जिला जज, डीएम और एसपी ने परखी जेल की सुरक्षा

जिला जज, डीएम और एसपी ने परखी जेल की सुरक्षा

Kanpur Bureau Updated Wed, 26 Sep 2018 12:13 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

जलालाबाद(कन्नौज)। जिला जज ने डीएम और एसपी के साथ जेल का औचक निरीक्षण किया। एक-एक बैरक की तलाशी ली गई। बंदियों की समस्याओं को सुनकर निस्तारण के निर्देश दिए गए। अधिकारियों ने जेल अस्पताल में दवाओं की उपलब्धता के बारे में जानकारी ली। जेल प्रशासन से कहा कि गंभीर रूप से बीमार बंदियों को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल भेजा जाए।


मंगलवार को जिला जज बाबूलाल केसरवानी ने डीएम रवींद्र कुमार और एसपी अमरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह के साथ जिला जेल अनौगी का निरीक्षक किया। जिला जज ने सभी बैरकों की तलाशी कराई। उन्होंने बंदियों के खाने को भी चेक किया। निर्देश दिए कि खाने की गुणवत्ता को बढ़ाया जाए।

महिला बैरक में बंदियों से उनकी समस्याओं के बारे में पूछा। कारागार अधीक्षक शिव कुमार यादव को बंदियों की समस्याओं के निस्तारण के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने जेल की सुरक्षा के बारे में भी विस्तृत दिशा-निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने इस निरीक्षण को सामान्य बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह रुटीन निरीक्षण है।

जिला जज, डीएम और एसपी ने परखी जेल की सुरक्षा
बंदियों की समस्याओं के निस्तारण के दिए निर्देश
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

