विज्ञापन
मारपीट के मामले में पांच-पांच साल की कैद

Kanpur Bureau Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 12:20 AM IST
कन्नौज। दस साल पुराने मारपीट के मामले में एडीजे प्रथम आरबी सरोज ने आरोपी पिता-पुत्र को पांच-पांच साल की कैद और अर्थदंड से दंडित किया है।


शासकीय अधिवक्ता सुधीर कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि 21 जून 2008 को वादी रामपाल पुत्र तुलसी दोहरे निवासी गांव सत्तार थाना ठठिया खेत पर बैठे थे। तभी गांव के ही राकेश सिंह पुत्र छम्मीलाल और उनका पुत्र अनिल आया। उसने कहा कि वह खेत नहीं जोतने देंगे। रामपाल ने विरोध किया तो पिता-पुत्र ने मिलकर पिटाई कर दी। रामपाल के सिर में गंभीर चोटें आईं। सूचना पर पुलिस ने पीड़ित की तहरीर पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया।

विवेचक त्रिभुवन सिंह ने जांच रिपोर्ट दाखिल की। इसके बाद एडीजे प्रथम आरबी सरोज ने सुनवाई करते हुए गुरुवार को पिता-पुत्र को दोषी माना। इन्हें पांच-पांच साल की सजा सुनाई। दोनों पर 18500-18500 रुपये का अर्थदंड भी लगाया गया है।


