Kannauj

काव्य पाठ में आकांक्षा व शिवकांत रहे अव्वल

Kanpur Bureau Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 12:28 AM IST
छिबरामऊ। नगर के नेहरू महाविद्यालय में चल रहे कार्यक्रम के तीसरे दिन प्रश्नमंच, भाषण व काव्य पाठ प्रतियोगिताएं हुईं। काव्य पाठ में आकांक्षा तिवारी व शिवकांत पांडेय प्रथम रहीं, शिवानी दीक्षित द्वितीय व दीक्षा कश्यप तीसरे स्थान पर रहीं।

भाषण में लक्ष्मी देवी प्रथम, अंतरिक्ष चौहान द्वितीय व शिल्पी शाक्य तीसरे स्थान पर रहीं। प्रश्नमंच में सुमित बाबू शाक्य, विमल कुमार व पीयूष वर्मा की टीम प्रथम, अनुराग त्रिपाठी, खुशवेंद्र सिंह व शिवम कुमार की टीम द्वितीय तथा निधि, लक्ष्मीदेवी व दिव्या राठौर और सौम्या द्विवेदी, आकांक्षा तिवारी व दीक्षा कश्यप की टीम तीसरे स्थान पर रही।

प्राचार्या डॉ.अजिता त्रिपाठी अवस्थी, समिति की संयोजक डॉ. बबिता यादव, डॉ. आरएन राय, डॉ. मनोज गर्ग, डॉ.यूपी सिंह, प्रो. प्रियंका, प्रो. धरमवीर, प्रो. मनीष, डॉ. आशीष कुमार गुप्ता, सत्यम गुप्ता, रेनू पांडेय व योगेंद्रप्रताप सिंह मौजूद रहे।


काव्य पाठ में आकांक्षा व शिवकांत रहे अव्वल
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
फोटो 05सीएचबीपी64- काव्य पाठ करती नेहरू कालेज की छात्रा।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

