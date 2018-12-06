शहर चुनें

एक्सप्रेस-वे पर सौरिख कट के पास बनेगा ट्रामा सेंटर

Thu, 06 Dec 2018
सौरिख (कन्नौज)। प्रदेश सरकार के औद्योगिक विकास मंत्री सतीश महाना ने बुधवार को आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे पर सौरिख में बनाए गए कट का लोकार्पण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कट के पास ट्रामा सेंटर खोलने की घोषणा की। औद्योगिक मंत्री ने एक्सप्रेस-वे पर 15 पुलिस चौकी और चार लोकसुविधा परिसरों का शिलान्यास भी किया।

जिले में आलू आधारित प्लांट लगाने की संभावनाओं पर औद्योगिक मंत्री ने कहा कि चिप्स बनाने वाली पेप्सिको से बात हुई है। जिले में इंडस्ट्री आएगी तो रोजगार मिलेगा और अपने आप क्षेत्र का विकास होगा। गन्ना मंत्री सुरेश राणा ने कहा कि इस वर्ष साढ़े 35 हजार करोड़ का गन्ना सरकार ने खरीदा है और अब तक 43 हजार करोड़ का भुगतान गन्ना किसानों को किया जा चुका है। आजादी के बाद पहली बार भाजपा सरकार ने आलू का समर्थन मूल्य 487 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल तय किया है। ट्रामा सेंटर खोलने की मांग औद्योगिक मंत्री से विधायक कैलाश राजपूत ने की थी।

एक्सप्रेस-वे पर सौरिख कट के पास बनेगा ट्रामा सेंटर
कट के लोकार्पण कार्यक्रम में औद्योगिक विकास मंत्री सतीश महाना ने की घोषणा
क्रासर
15 पुलिस चौकी और चार लोकसुविधा परिसरों का शिलान्यास भी किया
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यूपीः जेल में बंद भाई को छुड़ाने के लिए लड़की ने रच डाली होश उड़ा देने वाली साजिश

जेल में बंद भाई को छुड़ाने के लिए दूसरे पक्ष पर दुष्कर्म का झूठा आरोप लगाने वाली युवती को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। उसकी मां सहित तीन अन्य लोगों की तलाश जारी है। मामले में पुलिस ने चार लोगों को आरोपी बनाया है।

5 दिसंबर 2018

गांव के बाहर तैनात पुलिस व ग्रामीण।
Kanpur

यूपीः बुलंदशहर के बाद कन्नौज में सड़क किनारे मृत गोवंश फेंकने पर हंगामा, पुलिस मुस्तैद

5 दिसंबर 2018

दरोगा ने फर्जी निस्तारण कर आरोपी को ही बना दिया गवाह
Kannauj

दरोगा ने फर्जी निस्तारण कर आरोपी को ही बना दिया गवाह

5 दिसंबर 2018

कुर्सी गई तो क्या खाएंगे, क्या करेंगे...-HAMIRPUR
Kannauj

कुर्सी गई तो क्या खाएंगे, क्या करेंगे...-HAMIRPUR

5 दिसंबर 2018

गैरहाजिर रहने पर तीन एसओ समेत 13 अफसरों को नोटिस
Kannauj

गैरहाजिर रहने पर तीन एसओ समेत 13 अफसरों को नोटिस

5 दिसंबर 2018

कोई करे परेशान तो 181 पर करें फोन
Kannauj

कोई करे परेशान तो 181 पर करें फोन

5 दिसंबर 2018

कच्ची शराब बनाने वाले पर ग्राम पंचायत लगाएगी जुर्माना
Kannauj

कच्ची शराब बनाने वाले पर ग्राम पंचायत लगाएगी जुर्माना

5 दिसंबर 2018

अनुष्का, शिवानी, रिया ने मारी बाजी
Kannauj

अनुष्का, शिवानी, रिया ने मारी बाजी

5 दिसंबर 2018

सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, पराजित नहीं
Kannauj

सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, पराजित नहीं

5 दिसंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यूपीः कन्नौज में जमीन पर कब्जे की नियत से गिराई दीवार, 1 की मौत 6 घायल 

1 दिसंबर 2018

अनुपस्थित मिलने पर आठ शिक्षकों को वेतन रोका, एक निलंबित
Kannauj

अनुपस्थित मिलने पर आठ शिक्षकों को वेतन रोका, एक निलंबित

5 दिसंबर 2018

देरी से बुआई से दगा दे गया कच्चा आलू
Kannauj

देरी से बुआई से दगा दे गया कच्चा आलू

4 दिसंबर 2018

डीएम की सतर्कता से पकड़ा गया जालसाज
Kannauj

डीएम की सतर्कता से पकड़ा गया जालसाज

4 दिसंबर 2018

संदिग्ध हालात में किशोरी की मौत से फैली सनसनी
Kannauj

संदिग्ध हालात में किशोरी की मौत से फैली सनसनी

4 दिसंबर 2018

गुजरात में मिली मामा-भांजी की लोकेशन
Kannauj

गुजरात में मिली मामा-भांजी की लोकेशन

2 दिसंबर 2018

मिट्टी में आई अपनों की महक
Kannauj

मिट्टी में आई अपनों की महक

2 दिसंबर 2018

