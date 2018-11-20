शहर चुनें

मेहंदी में अनुपमा ने जीता पहला इनाम

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 12:12 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
छिबरामऊ। शहर के उत्कर्ष अकादमी शिक्षण संस्थान इंटर कालेज में सोमवार को मेहंदी और रंगोली सजाओ प्रतियोगिता हुई। मेहंदी में अनुपमा पाल और रंगोली में जेवा एंड ग्रुप विजेता बना।

निर्णायक भाजपा नगर महामंत्री ऊषा उपाध्याय और नीतू चौहान ने बताया कि मेहंदी में प्रिया बाथम द्वितीय व काजल यादव ने तृतीय रहीं। इसी तरह रंगोली में जेवा ग्रुप की कु.जेवा, आरजू, अन्नू, आकांक्षा, अरसला व दीक्षा प्रथम स्थान पर रहीं। अंशिका, सौम्या, शगुन, सानू, एकता व पारुल के ग्रुप ने दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया। प्रबंधक ब्रजेंद्र सिंह यादव ने आगंतुकों का आभार व्यक्त किया।

निदेशक मिथलेश यादव, ऊषा उपाध्याय व नीतू चौहान ने पुरस्कृत किया। अमर सिंह यादव, अजय भारद्वाज, सुशील मोहन दीक्षित, मोहिनी, निशा, अलका वर्मा, अमीषा कौशल, कौशलेंद्र, सचिन और दुर्गेश शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।


मिथलेश यादव और भाजपा महामंत्री ऊषा उपाध्याय।
