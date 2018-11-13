शहर चुनें

मजबूती से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेगी प्रसपा : शाक्य

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 11:45 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
छिबरामऊ। प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी (लोहिया) के मंडल प्रभारी और इटावा के पूर्व सांसद रघुराज सिंह शाक्य ने कहा कि पार्टी दमदारी 79 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी।
सौरिख तिराहा पर पत्रकारों बातचीत में कहा कि कन्नौज जनपद में गुरसहायगंज के मुनीर कुरैशी को पार्टी का जिलाध्यक्ष बनाया गया है।

प्रसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष शिवपाल सिंह यादव के नेतृत्व पर संगठन को मजबूत करने के उद्देश्य से वह क्षेत्र भ्रमण पर निकले हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मोर्चा से 42 पार्टियां जुड़ी हैं। सभी मिलकर लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि पुराने लोगों को जोड़ने का काम प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी कर रही है। इस दौरान युवा जिलाध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र सिंह यादव, रामप्रकाश शाक्य बड़े, डॉ.रामदास शाक्य, राजेश कुमार शाक्य, अमन, सैय्यद अंसारी, फैजान कुरैशी, शहनवाज, इदरीशी, दिलशाद, डेविड, आजम आदि मौजूद रहे।


मजबूती से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेगी प्रसपा : शाक्य
वार्ता करते इटावा के पूर्व सांसद रघुराज सिंह शाक्य।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

