शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi ›   unsocial element destroyed graves

असामाजिक तत्वों ने क्षतिग्रस्त की कब्रें

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 25 Aug 2019 10:57 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
असामाजिक तत्वों ने क्षतिग्रस्त की कब्रें
विज्ञापन
झांसी। असामाजिक तत्वों ने थाना सीपरी बाजार के रायगंज में स्थित ईसाई समाज के कब्रिस्तान की कुछ कब्रें क्षतिग्रस्त कर दीं। इस पर समाज के लेागों ने रोष जताते हुए पुलिस से शिकायत की। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने पड़ताल की। ईसाई समाज के लोगों ने सीपरी पुलिस से शिकायत करते हुए एक व्यक्ति पर शक जाहिर किया है। लोगों ने बताया कि घटना 20 अगस्त की है। सभी ने पुलिस से जांच कर कार्रवाई की मांग की।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अरुण जेटली
Delhi NCR

Exclusive: अरुण जेटली के आखिरी तीन दिन, जब शरीर का एक-एक अंग छोड़ने लगा था साथ

25 अगस्त 2019

Television

मां बनते ही ट्रोल हुईं माही विज ने ट्रोलर्स को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब, बोलीं- वो सभी इडियट्स...

25 अगस्त 2019

Mahhi Vij
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali
Post
mahhi vij
Television

मां बनते ही ट्रोल हुईं माही विज ने ट्रोलर्स को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब, बोलीं- वो सभी इडियट्स...

25 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

पहली फिल्म से ही बदल गई थी इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी, पति की मौत के बाद ऐसी हो गई है हालत

25 अगस्त 2019

vijayta pandit
vijayta pandit
vijayta pandit
विजेयता
Bollywood

पहली फिल्म से ही बदल गई थी इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी, पति की मौत के बाद ऐसी हो गई है हालत

25 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
टूथपेस्ट कलर कोड
Bizarre News

आखिर टूथपेस्ट के ट्यूब पर बनी अलग-अलग रंग की पट्टियों का क्या मतलब होता है?

25 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

ताउम्र छोटे बेटे राजीव से खराब रहे राज कपूर के रिश्ते, मौत पर कम नहीं हो पाई दोनों के बीच दूरियां

25 अगस्त 2019

Raj Kapoor
Raj Kapoor
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
rajiv kapoor
Bollywood

ताउम्र छोटे बेटे राजीव से खराब रहे राज कपूर के रिश्ते, मौत पर कम नहीं हो पाई दोनों के बीच दूरियां

25 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

अमिताभ ने किया बड़ा खुलासा-मेरे ना रहने पर अभिषेक को नहीं मिलेगी पूरी प्रॉपर्टी, ऐसे होगा बंटवारा

25 अगस्त 2019

amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan
केबीसी 11 में बेटी के साथ सिंधुताई सपकाल
sindhutai sapkal
Bollywood

अमिताभ ने किया बड़ा खुलासा-मेरे ना रहने पर अभिषेक को नहीं मिलेगी पूरी प्रॉपर्टी, ऐसे होगा बंटवारा

25 अगस्त 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
graves destroyed
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

NASA
World

अंतरिक्ष से 'एस्ट्रोनॉट' ने बैंक खाते में लगाई सेंध, नासा कर रही जांच, ये है पूरा मामला

25 अगस्त 2019

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी, मनोहर पर्रिकर, अनंत कुमार, सुषमा स्वराज और अरुण जेटली
India News

एक वर्ष में भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने खो दिए अपने पांच सितारे

25 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Kannan gopinathan
India News

2012 बैच के आईएएस अधिकारी कन्नन का इस्तीफा, कहा- अपनी अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता वापस चाहता हूं

25 अगस्त 2019

Investment Limit in PMVVY doubled pension upto 10000 rupees per month
Personal Finance

आपके लिए बेहद लाभदायक है ये सरकारी योजना, हर माह मिलेगी 10,000 रुपये तक की पेंशन

25 अगस्त 2019

Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन पर फिल्म बनाने का ऐलान करते ही ट्रोल हुए विवेक, यूजर बोला- रहम भाई...

25 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
हरियाणा पुलिस के दरोगा को पीटा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

बच्चा चोर समझकर हरियाणा पुलिस के दरोगा-दीवान को पीटा, ग्रामीणों ने छीने पिस्टल

25 अगस्त 2019

Shah Rukh Khan and Asif Ghafoor
Bollywood

शाहरुख की वेब सीरीज से चिढ़े पाक सेना के प्रवक्ता ने कश्मीर पर दी नसीहत, भारतीय यूजर्स ने सिखाया सबक

25 अगस्त 2019

महिला को किया आग के हवाले (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Moradabad

बेटे से रेती खोई तो मां को जलाकर मारा, सास-ससुर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

25 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jhansi

पंद्रह लाख रुपये की मांग पूरी न होने पर पति ने दिया तीन तलाक, मामला दर्ज

25 अगस्त 2019

युवती से छेड़छाड़ (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

कोचिंग से लौट रही किशोरी से शोहदों ने की छेड़खानी, तीन गिरफ्तार

25 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jhansi

यूपीः दही हांडी के दौरान दो पक्षों में विवाद, एक युवक की गोली लगने से मौत 

ललितपुर में दही हांडी कार्यक्रम के दौरान एक युवक की गोली लगने से मौत की घटना सामने आई है। थाना बार के ग्राम बरोदा में दही हांडी कार्यक्रम के दौरान दो पक्षों में विवाद हुआ, दोनों पक्षों में जमकर लाठी डंडे चले।

25 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा नेता रवींद्र शुक्ला की लोकसभा चुनावी की सभा में 2009 में झांसी के कारगिल पार्क में आए अरूण जेत?
Jhansi

झांसी में एक ही बार आए थे अरुण जेटली

25 अगस्त 2019

young girl hanged
Jhansi

रिश्ता टूटने पर युवती ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान

25 अगस्त 2019

medical college found six deep freezer
Jhansi

शवों की नहीं होगी बेकर्दी, मिले छह डीप फ्रीजर

25 अगस्त 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Jhansi

दहेज ले लिया, अब नहीं कर रहे शादी, पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच

24 अगस्त 2019

wife died in road accident, husbend and dauhter injured
Jhansi

सड़क हादसे में पत्नी की मौत, पति व बच्ची घायल

25 अगस्त 2019

make residencial colony in cotten mill
Jhansi

सूती मिल में बनेगी आवासीय कॉलोनी

25 अगस्त 2019

आरपीएफ डॉग स्क्वाएड का नया सदस्य स्वान डॉन।
Jhansi

‘डॉन’ को मिलेगा बम तलाशने का प्रशिक्षण

25 अगस्त 2019

11 couple get married
Jhansi

एक छत के नीचे हुआ 11 जोड़ों का निकाह

25 अगस्त 2019

21 kg polythene siege
Jhansi

मकान में छापा, 21 क्विंटल पॉलिथीन जब्त

25 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

UAE ने पीएम मोदी को 'ऑर्डर ऑफ जायद' से नवाजा, बौखलाए पाकिस्तानी ट्विटर पर#ShameOnUAE चला रहे

यूएई द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को अपने सर्वोच्च सम्मान से सम्मानित किया जाना पाकिस्तान को रास नहीं आ रहा देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

25 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:22

लैक्मे फैशन वीक 2019: आयुष्मान खुराना, दिशा पाटनी और अनन्या पांडे ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा

25 अगस्त 2019

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी 2:23

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का पाक पर हमला, कही ये बड़ी बात

25 अगस्त 2019

पीवी सिंधु 1:30

वर्ल्ड बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप 2019: गोल्ड जीतकर पीवी सिंधु ने रचा इतिहास

25 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:07

आबिद सुरती की ये किताब खोलेगी अंडरवर्ल्ड की असली कहानी

25 अगस्त 2019

Related

first fir registerd of tripple talak
Jhansi

जिले में तीन तलाक का पहला मुकदमा दर्ज

25 अगस्त 2019

शव (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jhansi

संदिग्ध हालात में सेवानिवृत्त इंजीनियर की मौत, पड़ोसी ने लगाया हत्या का आरोप

23 अगस्त 2019

kv and spi win matches
Jhansi

केंद्रीय विद्यालय-तीन और एसपीआई ने जीते मुकाबले

25 अगस्त 2019

जन्माष्टमी के अवसर पर बड़ा बाजार स्थित मुरली मनोहर मंदिर भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के दर्शनों के लिए उमड?
Jhansi

हाथी-घोड़ा-पालकी, जय कन्हैया लाल की....

24 अगस्त 2019

krishna bhakti ganga seen in police line
Jhansi

पुलिस लाइन में बही श्रीकृष्ण भक्ति की गंगा

24 अगस्त 2019

Gates of matatila and rajghat dam reopened
Jhansi

दोबारा खोले गए राजघाट और माताटीला बांध के गेट

21 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited