Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi ›   रेलवे: 18 को निरस्त रहेगी इंटरसिटी-City

रेलवे: 18 को निरस्त रहेगी इंटरसिटी-City

Jhansi Bureau Updated Sat, 15 Sep 2018 02:17 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
18 को निरस्त रहेगी इंटरसिटी
झांसी। लखनऊ रेल सेक्शन के ऐशबाग- सीतापुर और डालीगंज खंड में एनआई कार्य चल रहा है। इसके चलते 18 सितंबर को झांसी लखनऊ इंटरसिटी निरस्त रहेगी। साथ ही लोकमान्य तिलक गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस, गोरखपुर त्रिवेंद्रम एक्सप्रेस, गोरखपुर यशवंतपुर एक्सप्रेस, बरौनी एर्नाकुलम एक्सप्रेस, गोरखपुर सिकंदराबाद एक्सप्रेस, एर्नाकुलम बरौनी एक्सप्रेस, सिकंदराबाद गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस और यशवंतपुर गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस लखनऊ के एनईआर के स्थान पर एनआर की तरफ से संचालित होगी।

Chanda Kochhar
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र में ICICI बैंक की सीईओ चंदा कोचर समेत सात पर धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज

हरियाणा के कुरूक्षेत्र में आईसीआईसीआई बैंक की सीईओ चंदा कोचर समेत सात लोगों पर लाडवा के दुग्ध उत्पाद तैयार करने वाली कंपनी के संचालक की शिकायत पर धोखाधड़ी और अमानत में खयानत के आरोप में सदर थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है।

15 सितंबर 2018

vehicles not having high security number plates after 13 october owner could go jail
Delhi NCR

अगर आपकी गाड़ी में नहीं लगी ऐसी नंबर प्लेट तो 13 अक्तूबर के बाद हो सकती है जेल

14 सितंबर 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

63 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग में धड़का 15 साल के किशोर का दिल, ऐसे मिला जीवनदान

15 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक्चर
Lucknow

एससी-एसटी एक्ट में झूठा मुकदमा लिखाने पर कार्रवाई का निर्देश

14 सितंबर 2018

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Ravan released from prison
Lucknow

भीम आर्मी के संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर 'रावण' की आधी रात को हुई रिहाई, भाजपा के खिलाफ किया जंग का एलान

14 सितंबर 2018

मेडिकल में डाक्टर के बेटे को डेंगू
Meerut

मेडिकल में डाक्टर के बेटे को डेंगू

15 सितंबर 2018

fire broke out in south kashmir militants trapped by security forces
Jammu

दक्षिणी कश्मीर के काजीगुंड में शुरू हुई मुठभेड़, लश्कर के मुजफ्फर समेत चार आतंकी घिरे

15 सितंबर 2018

कूड़ा रोकने को एमसीटीएसएल कर्मचारी लगा रहे पहरा
Meerut

कूड़ा रोकने को एमसीटीएसएल कर्मचारी लगा रहे पहरा

15 सितंबर 2018

PM in Indore
Madhya Pradesh

बोहरा के अलावा इन-इन मस्जिदों का दौरा कर चुके हैं प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

14 सितंबर 2018

OP SINGH UP DGP
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: दौरे पर आए डीजीपी को दारोगा-सिपाही ने नहीं पहचाना,कहा- आप अपना काम करिए

13 सितंबर 2018

