शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi ›   जेल में बहनों ने भाईयों को किया तिलक-City

जेल में बहनों ने भाईयों को किया तिलक-City

Jhansi Bureau Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 01:24 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
फोटो

जेल में बंदियों का बहनों ने किया तिलक

- ईश्वर से मांगी उनकी खुशहाली
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
झांसी।
भाई - बहन के अटूट रिश्ते का पर्व भाई दूज जिला कारागार में भी मनाया गया। यहां निरुद्ध बंदी भाईयों को उनकी बहनों ने तिलक किया और ईश्वर से उनकी लंबी आयु व खुशहाली की कामना की। जिला कारागार परिसर में भाइयों से मिलने के लिए बहनों की लंबी कतार लगी रही। जेल प्रशासन ने 746 बहनों को उनके भाईयों से मिलवाया।
भाई दूज पर जेल परिसर में सुबह से ही महिलाओं की भीड़ लगना शुरू हो गई। अधिकांश महिलाएं अपने जेल में बंद अपने भाई को तिलक करने के लिए परिजनों के साथ आईं थीं। इनमें कई महिलाओं के साथ उनके पिता, पति व बच्चे भी थे। मुलाकात की अर्जी लगाने के बाद भाईयों तक पहुंचने के लिए बहनों को कतार में लगकर लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ा। यह सिलसिला सुबह नौ बजे से शाम पांच बजे तक चलता रहा। जेल अधीक्षक राजीव शुक्ला ने बताया कि दो पालियों में बहनों को उनके भाई से मिलवाया गया।

Recommended

News Anchor China
Science Wonders

चीन के सरकारी न्यूज चैनल पर होगा कुछ ऐसा, चाहकर भी नहीं कर पाएंगे यकीन

9 नवंबर 2018

मैच देखने पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

स्टेडियम में जय जयकार से अखिलेश गद गद, ट्वीट कर दर्शकों का जताया शुक्रिया

9 नवंबर 2018

Weird Animal
Amazing Animals

मौज मस्ती करने गए सैलानियों को समुद्र किनारे दिखा कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही निकल आई चीख

9 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

दीपिका-रणवीर की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए रखी गई हैं अजीब शर्तें, वेटर्स तक को करना होगा ये काम

9 नवंबर 2018

ranveer singh deepika padukon
ranveer and deepika
रणवीर और दीपिका
Deepika and Ranveer
Bollywood

दीपिका-रणवीर की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए रखी गई हैं अजीब शर्तें, वेटर्स तक को करना होगा ये काम

9 नवंबर 2018

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आपका आज का दिन

10 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

शादीशुदा एक्ट्रेस के प्यार में पड़ गए थे आशुतोष राणा, महेश भट्ट ने बेइज्जत कर सेट से निकाल दिया था

9 नवंबर 2018

ashutosh rana
आशुतोष राणा
आशुतोष राणा
आशुतोष राणा
Bollywood

शादीशुदा एक्ट्रेस के प्यार में पड़ गए थे आशुतोष राणा, महेश भट्ट ने बेइज्जत कर सेट से निकाल दिया था

9 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Weird Animal
Amazing Animals

मौज मस्ती करने गए सैलानियों को समुद्र किनारे दिखा कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही निकल आई चीख

9 नवंबर 2018

Modified royal enfield
Bike Diary

Royal Enfield के मॉडिफिकेशन के बारे में यह बात नहीं जानते होंगे आप

9 नवंबर 2018

People of this country drink alcohol mix with gold
World of Wonders

इस देश के लोग गोल्ड के हैं इतने शौकीन, खाने में भी डाल देते हैं सोना

8 नवंबर 2018

malai barfi
Food

भैया दूज 2018: घर पर बनी मलाई बर्फी से भाई का मुंह कराएं मीठा, 10 मिनट में हो जाएगी तैयार

9 नवंबर 2018

Owl
Amazing Animals

दिवाली पर क्यों दी जाती है उल्लू की बलि? जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

8 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
delhi pollution
Yoga and Health

'जहरीली हवा' से दिल्ली में कैसे बचाएं अपनी जान

9 नवंबर 2018

हरदीप सिंह
Agra

आगरा: नहीं खुला पैराशूट, 11 हजार 500 फुट की ऊंचाई से गिरा जवान, मौत

8 नवंबर 2018

gift
Business

महंगे उपहार बन सकते हैं आपकी परेशानी के सबब

9 नवंबर 2018

bhai dooj
Relationship

भैया दूज 2018: इस तरह करेंगी भाई को तिलक, लंबी उम्र के साथ यश भी मिलेगा

8 नवंबर 2018

toilet
China

चीन: काम पूरा न होने पर कर्मचारियों को पिलाया पेशाब और खिलाए कॉकरोच

9 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

laxmi talab land
Jhansi

लक्ष्मी तालाब की कई एकड़ जमीन गायब

जमीन के अवैध कारोबारियों ने तालाब की जमीन को भी नहीं छोड़ा। इसका अंदाजा प्राचीन लक्ष्मी ताल की स्थिति को देखकर लगाया जा सकता है, जिसकी लगभग आठ एकड़ जमीन मौके पर नहीं मिल रही है।

10 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
teacher ded body
Jhansi

किले में मिली शिक्षिका की लाश

10 नवंबर 2018

जेल में बंदियों का बहनों ने किया तिलक
Jhansi

जेल में बंदियों का बहनों ने किया तिलक

10 नवंबर 2018

मौनिया नृत्य-City
Jhansi

मौनिया नृत्य-City

10 नवंबर 2018

maunia dance grup
Jhansi

बुंदेली गीतों पर नाचे मौनिया

10 नवंबर 2018

घायलों की मदद के लिए पहुंचे सेना के जवान
Jhansi

ललितपुर : तीर्थयात्रियों से भरी पिकअप पलटी, 6 की मौत, 32 घायल

9 नवंबर 2018

.......
Jhansi

.......

9 नवंबर 2018

Dead Body
Jhansi

झांसीः रानी लक्ष्मीबाई किले के अंदर मिला युवती का शव, चार दिन से थी लापता

8 नवंबर 2018

आग
Jhansi

झांसीः रेलवे स्टेशन में खड़ी यात्री ट्रेन में भीषण आग, दिए गए जांच के आदेश

5 नवंबर 2018

रेलवे: दोबारा नौकरी करने में रुचि नहीं दिखा रहे कर्मी-City
Jhansi

रेलवे: दोबारा नौकरी करने में रुचि नहीं दिखा रहे कर्मी-City

8 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

अब झांसी में जल उठी पैसेंजर ट्रेन, जांच के दिए गए आदेश

उत्तर प्रदेश के झांसी में पैसेंजर ट्रेन में आग लगने का मामला सामने आया है। यहां रेलवे स्टेशन पर ही पैसेंजर ट्रेन के कोच में आग लग गई। देखिए इस ‘बर्निंग ट्रेन’ की डराने वाली तस्वीरें।

5 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:17

VIDEO: योगीराज में किसान कपड़े उतारने को मजबूर, जानिए वजह

23 अक्टूबर 2018

झांसी 1:54

VIDEO: स्कूल में पढ़ाई की बजाए बच्चों से करवाया जा रहा ये काम

25 सितंबर 2018

झांसी 2:38

VIDEO: गलत लेन में गाड़ी लगाने पर टोका तो विधायक जी को आया गुस्सा

17 सितंबर 2018

भारत बंद 1:33

VIDEO: तेल की बढ़ती कीमतों के खिलाफ रोक दी गई ट्रेन, फिर ऐसे किया प्रदर्शन

10 सितंबर 2018

Related

101 रुपये में मिला कमल का फूल-City
Jhansi

101 रुपये में मिला कमल का फूल-City

8 नवंबर 2018

police stop construction
Jhansi

दलित समाज की जमीन पर चल रहा निर्माण रुकवाया

8 नवंबर 2018

flower
Jhansi

101 रुपये में मिला कमल का फूल, फिर हो गई किल्लत

8 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jhansi

पंचकुइयां मेला स्थान परिवर्तन, डीएम ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

8 नवंबर 2018

yogi adityanath
Jhansi

फैजाबाद का नाम अयोध्या करने से गरमाई राजनीति

7 नवंबर 2018

panchkuiya mela new venu
Jhansi

पंचकुइयां मेला स्थान परिवर्तन के लिए डीएम ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

8 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.