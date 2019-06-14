शहर चुनें

आज आएंगे अभिनेता अनुपम

आज आएंगे अभिनेता अनुपम

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 14 Jun 2019 02:14 AM IST
झांसी। टीवी सीरियल प्रतिज्ञा में ठाकुर सज्जान सिंह का किरदार निभाने वाले अभिनेता अनुपम श्याम का 14 को झांसी आगमन होगा। झांसी टॉकीज के कार्यकारी निर्माता प्रमोद कुमार पटेल ने बताया कि वह झांसी टॉकीज के बैनर तले बनने वाली शॉर्ट फिल्म में अभिनय करने आ रहे हैं। 15 को मुहूर्त शॉर्ट में हिस्सा लेंगे।

