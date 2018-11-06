शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi ›   आग प्रकरण: आलमबाग जा रहा था कंडम कोच,,,-Lalitpur

आग प्रकरण: आलमबाग जा रहा था कंडम कोच,,,-Lalitpur

Jhansi Bureau Updated Tue, 06 Nov 2018 02:25 AM IST
आग प्रकरण: आलमबाग जा रहा था कंडम कोच
- चार सदस्यीय समिति कर रही घटना की जांच
झांसी। रेलवे यार्ड में रविवार की रात स्लीपर कोच में लगी आग प्रकरण में चार सदस्यीय जांच समिति का गठन कर दिया गया है। क्षतिग्रस्त कोच छह अन्य कोचों के साथ आलमबाग लखनऊ जाने वाला था।
रविवार की रात रेलवे यार्ड में खड़े एक स्लीपर कोच में आग लगने से अफरा तफरी मच गई थी। फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मचारियों ने आग पर काबू पाया था। हालांकि, कोच जलकर बुरी तरफ क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। इस मामले में गठित चार सदस्यीय समिति नुकसान का आकलन कर रही है। पता चला है कि विगत 23 अगस्त को आलमबाग लखनऊ ले जाने के लिए सात कंडम कोच झांसी लाकर कोच मरम्मत कारखाने में खड़े किए गए थे। रविवार को यह कोच आलमबाग भेजने के लिए यार्ड में खड़े किए गए थे। इसमें आगे तीन आर्मी कोच थे, जबकि पीछे चार स्लीपर कोच लगे थे। मगर, इसी बीच पांचवें नंबर के कोच में आग लग गई। पीआरओ मनोज कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

