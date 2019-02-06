शहर चुनें

Jaunpur ›   केराकत हाल्ट को स्टेशन का दर्जा देने की मांग

केराकत हाल्ट को स्टेशन का दर्जा देने की मांग

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 02:06 AM IST
केराकत। औड़िहार -जौनपुर रेल प्रखंड पर स्थित केराकत हाल्ट को स्टेशन का दर्जा नहीं दिये जाने व लंबी दूरी के ट्रेनों के ठहराव नहीं होने से आक्रोशित लोगों ने मंगलवार को उपजिलाधिकारी कार्यालय के सामने प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान केराकत हाल्ट को स्टेशन का दर्जा दिलाने और लंबी दूरी के ट्रेनों के ठहराव करने की मांग की। साथ ही रेलमंत्री भारत सरकार को संबोधित पत्रक उपजिलाधिकारी को सौंपा।
प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने कहा कि रेल मंत्री से केराकत को स्टेशन का दर्जा देने और एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों का ठहराव सुनिश्चित करने सहित सभी रेल यात्री सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने की मांग लंबे समय से की जा रही है। लेकिन अभी तक मांगों को पूरा नहीं किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि मांगें शीघ्र पूरी नहीं की गई तो 5 मार्च को केराकत बाजार बंदकर धरना देंगे। प्रदर्शन में मनोज कमलापुरी, सुभाष गुप्ता, अजीत गुप्ता, काजू सेठ, देवनाथ मिश्र, सर्वेश दीक्षित, अरुण मिश्र, ज्योती, एवं सतीश सेठ, जेपी यादव, गोपाल कमलापुरी एवं अरुण साहू आदि मौजूद रहे।

