विज्ञापन
डा. राममनोहर लोहिया के बिचारों से बढ़ी सामाजिक समरसता

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 08 Feb 2019 01:46 AM IST
जौनपुर। समाजवादी अल्पसंख्यक सभा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष मो. आजम खान ने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश का विकास केवल समाजवादी नीतियों के कारण संभव हुआ। डा. राम मनोहर लोहिया के विचारधारा को जन जन तक पहुंचाने की जरूरत है। वह गुरुवार को समाजवादी अल्पसंख्यक सभा की ओर से शहर के एक होटल में नवनिर्वाचित कार्यकारिणी के मनोनयन पत्र वितरण व स्वागत समारोह में बोल रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि अपना तंत्र फैलाने में कुछ कट्टरपंथी ताकतें लगी हुई है। भाजपा उसी का हिस्सा है। जब-जब चुनाव आता है सभी को राम मंदिर की याद सताने लगती है। जबकि मामला न्यायालय में लंबित है। भाजपा किसानों के दर्द को भी नहीं समझ रही है। किसानों की फसल मवेशी चौपट कर रहे हैं। सपा और बसपा का गठबंधन प्रदेश में भाजपा को उखाड़ फेंकना है। इस बार प्रदेश में भाजपा को केवल 15 सीटें ही मिलेंगी। अध्यक्षता जिलाध्यक्ष डा. सरफराज खान ने की। इस मौके पर मो, असलम, ईशा फारुखी, शकील अहमद, रेयाज आलम, जमाल हासमी आदि मौजूद रहे।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
