डीएम से मिल रोडवेज बस चलाने की मांग

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 09 Feb 2019 12:56 AM IST
मछलीशहर। नगर के व्यापारियों का एक शिष्ट मणंडल शुक्रवार को जिलाधिकारी अरविंद मलप्पा बंगारी को पत्रक सौपा। जिसमें वाराणसी से लखनऊ तक साधारण रोडवेज बस सेवा उपलब्ध कराने की मांग की है। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि व्यापार की दृष्टि से व्यापारियों को वाराणसी, कानपुर व लखनऊ आना जाना पड़ता है। मछलीशहर से वाराणसी एंव लखनऊ के लिए सीधी बस सेवा न होने के कारण व्यापारियों को जगह जगह रुककर बस पकड़नी पड़ती है । जिससे समय एंव पैसा दोनों का अपव्यय होता है। जिलाधिकारी से वार्ता के दौरान व्यापारियों ने बताया कि वाराणसी से लखनऊ तक दो लक्जरी बस चलती है । इनका स्टापेज तो है किंतु बस का किराया अधिक होने के कारण लोंगो के पहुंच के बाहर है। उन्होंने बताया कि डीएम ने आश्वासन देते कहा कि आप लोगों की मांग पर शीघ्र ही कार्यवाही करते हुए वाराणसी से लखनऊ तक मछलीशहर होते हुए साधारण बस सेवा शुरू की जाएगी।प्रतिनिधि मंडल में राजेश उमरवैश्य, रवि पटवा, शिशिर गुप्ता, संतोष, शंकर लाल पटवा आदि मौजूद रहे।

