शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hathras ›   People return to their homes, crowds gathered

लोग की घरों को वापसी, उमड़ी भीड़

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 27 Oct 2019 12:27 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
त्योहार को लेकर बसों और ट्रेनों में रही भीड़
विज्ञापन
रोडवेज बसों ने लगाए अतिरिक्त फेरे, डग्गेमार वाहनों ने भी काटी चांदी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
हाथरस। दीपोत्सव से एक दिन पहले लोगों की भीड़ ट्रेनों और बसों में उमड़ी। बसों और ट्रेनों में काफी मारामारी रही। रोडवेज ने यात्रियों को आसानी से घर पहुंचाने व आमदनी को बढ़ाने के लिए अतिरिक्त फेरे भी लगवाए। डग्गेमारों ने भी जमकर चांदी काटी।
दिवाली को लेकर रोडवेज द्वारा खास इंतजाम किए गए। हाथरस डिपो द्वारा शनिवार को करीब 40 बसों को दिल्ली रूट पर चलाया। बाकी बसों का लोकल रूटों पर संचालन किया।
मथुरा-कासगंज रूट पर चलने वाली पांच जोड़ी ट्रेनों में भी खासी भीड़ रही। भीड़ इस कदर थी ट्रेनों व बसों में सवार होने के लिए यात्रियों में मारामारी हुई। डग्गेमार वाहनों ने भी मौके का खूब फायदा उठाया। नियमों को ताक पर रखकर यात्रियों को खूब ढोया और खूब किराया वसूल किया।
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

diwali
Festivals

Diwali 2019: देश के इन बड़े शहरों में इस शुभ मुहूर्त में होगी लक्ष्मी-गणेश पूजा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Lifestyle

DIWALI 2019: दिवाली के दिन सुबह से शाम तक जरूर ध्यान रखें ये बेहद महत्वपूर्ण बातें

26 अक्टूबर 2019

दिवाली विशेष
diwali 2018
Diwali
diwali
Lifestyle

DIWALI 2019: दिवाली के दिन सुबह से शाम तक जरूर ध्यान रखें ये बेहद महत्वपूर्ण बातें

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Taurus
Horoscope

वृष राशिः आज का राशिफल

27 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
पाक की तरफ से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा रेखा से आगे तैयार किया जा रहा करतारपुर कॉरिडोर, सफेद रंग की बिल्डिंग पैसेंजर टर्मिनल है
Education

करतारपुर: हर भारतीय श्रद्धालु से 1400 रुपये लेगा पाकिस्तान, क्यों कहा जा रहा है इसे 'जजिया'

26 अक्टूबर 2019

capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

27 अक्टूबर 2019

how laxmi maa comes in diwali
Festivals

दिवाली पर मां लक्ष्मी के प्रसन्न होने पर दिखने लगते हैं ऐसे कुछ संकेत

26 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
transport
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अयोध्या
Faizabad

लाखों दीपों से जगमगा उठी राम की नगरी अयोध्या, हर तरफ बिखरी भव्यता, Exclusive तस्वीरें

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Pakistan hands over Shivala Temple of Sialkot To Hindu Council
Chandigarh

दिवाली पर पाक का हिंदुओं को बड़ा 'तोहफा', सौंपा 1000 साल पुराना मंदिर, लगेंगे महादेव के जयकारे

27 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कपिल देव-सचिन-धोनी
Cricket News

कपिल देव से लेकर धोनी तक, ऐसी है टीम इंडिया की निक नेम XI

26 अक्टूबर 2019

शाहरुख खान, लतीफ फातिमा खान
Bollywood

ICU में भर्ती मां से शाहरुख ने कही थीं ये बुरी बातें, 39 साल बाद खुद किंग खान ने किया खुलासा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: लिखित आश्वासन पर अड़ी शिवसेना, कहा- ढाई साल तक हमारा भी हो सीएम

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फैजाबाद बस डिपो
Delhi NCR

एक ओर 5.5 लाख दीपों से जगमगा रही अयोध्या, दूसरी ओर अपने ही हाल पर रो रहा 'अयोध्या बस अड्डा'

26 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

डॉक्टरों पर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, ऐसी है विदेश से MBBS पढ़कर भारत लौटने वालों की स्थिति

26 अक्टूबर 2019

दुष्यंत चौटाला
India News

दुष्यंत चौटाला के लिए खुशखबरी, पिता अजय चौटाला दो हफ्ते के लिए तिहाड़ से होंगे रिहा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

27 अक्तूबर का राशिफल: दिवाली के शुभ योग में यह सात राशियां रहेगी भाग्यशाली

26 अक्टूबर 2019

सर्वजीत सिंह जसलीन कौर
Delhi NCR

चार साल पहले जिस मामले से 'दिल्ली का दरिंदा' बन गया था सर्वजीत, अब हुआ बरी, बदल गई जिंदगी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

लगी आग
Aligarh

यूपी: पटाखा मार्केट में आग लगने से मची भगदड़, हाथरस की 22 दुकानें जलकर राख

उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस जिले के सिकंदराराऊ के कचोरा गांव में शनिवार दोपहर साढ़े 11 बजे आतिशबाजी बाजार में आचानक आग लग जाने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। बताया गया कि एक शराबी युवक भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके में पटाखा जला रहा था।

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Diwali Muhurat in Pradosh Kaal from 5.37 to 8.09 minutes
Hathras

प्रदोष काल में दिवाली का मुहूर्त शाम 5.37 से 8.09 मिनट तक

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Pressure on accused of marrying rape victim
Hathras

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता पर शादी करने का आरोपी बना रहा दबाव

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Youth shot dead in dispute over money transaction
Hathras

रुपये के लेनदेन के विवाद में युवक में मारी गोली

27 अक्टूबर 2019

A young man was driven away by a student
Hathras

झांसे में लेकर छात्रा को भगा ले गया युवक

27 अक्टूबर 2019

BSNL telephone exchanges are running through the electricity of borrowings
Hathras

उधारी की बिजली से चल रहे है जिले भर के बीएसएनएल के टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Crores of fireworks will be ashes this time too
Hathras

इस बार भी करोड़ों की आतिशबाजी होगी राख

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Gulzar, SDM, CO inspected fireworks market in Sadabad
Hathras

सादाबाद का आतिशबाजी बाजार रहा गुलजार, एसडीएम, सीओ ने किया निरीक्षण

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Teachers and teachers celebrate color trains in school, complaint to director Lucknow
Hathras

स्कूल में रंग रेलियां मनाते हैं शिक्षक व शिक्षामित्र, निदेशक लखनऊ से शिकायत

27 अक्टूबर 2019

City illuminated on the eve of Diwali
Hathras

दिवाली की पूर्व संध्या पर जगमगाया शहर

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

श्रीनगर में सीआरपीएफ के दस्ते पर आतंकियों ने ग्रेनेड से किया हमला, 6 जवान घायल

श्रीनगर में शनिवार को आतंकियों ने सीआरपीएफ के दस्ते पर ग्रेनेड से हमला कर दिया, जिसमें 6 जवान घायल हो गए।

26 अक्टूबर 2019

लेजर लाइट शो 1:31

दिल्ली: लेजर शो से जगमग हुआ कनॉट प्लेस, कार्यक्रम के जरिये प्रदूषण रहित दिवाली मनाने की अपील

26 अक्टूबर 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ 1:08

अयोध्या: दीपोत्सव पर सीएम योगी की ललकार- भारत किसी को छेड़ता नहीं, जो छेड़ता है उसे छोड़ता नहीं

26 अक्टूबर 2019

दीपोत्सव 2019 2:08

अयोध्या में सीएम योगी ने लोगों संग मनाई दीपावली, 5.51 लाख दीयों को जलाकर बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

26 अक्टूबर 2019

मनोहर लाल खट्टर 5:06

दिवाली के दिन खट्टर लेंगे सीएम पद की शपथ, डिप्टी सीएम बनेंगे दुष्यंत चौटाला

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

Youth injured in collision with truck, refer
Hathras

ट्रक की टक्कर से घायल हुआ युवक, रेफर

27 अक्टूबर 2019

One of two friends living in live in jail
Hathras

लिव इन में रह रहीं दो सहेलियों में से एक को जेल

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Youth stole cash from shop stool
Hathras

युवक ने दुकान के गल्ले से चुराई नकदी

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Cleaning of encroachment in the city after Diwali
Hathras

दिवाली बाद होगी शहर में अतिक्रमण की सफाई

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Farmer dies while irrigating the field, chaos
Hathras

खेत की सिंचाई करते वक्त किसान की मौत, कोहराम

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Attempting to make murder a suicide
Hathras

हत्या को आत्महत्या बनाने का कर रहे प्रयास

27 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited