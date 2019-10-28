शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh › Hathras

एटीएम खाली, लोगों ने झेली परेशानी

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 28 Oct 2019 11:39 PM IST
एटीएम खाली, लोगों ने झेलीं परेशानी
हाथरस। त्योहार के चलते शहर के ज्यादातर एटीएम खाली हो गए। कैश के लिए लोग इधर से उधर भटकते दिखाई दिए।
पिछले दो दिन से दीपोत्सव पर्व के चलते बैंक बंद हैं। ऐसे में नकदी के लिए लोग एटीएम पर ही निर्भर हैं। सोमवार को ज्यादातर एटीएम खाली हो गए। इस वजह से लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। लोग इधर से उधर भटकते दिखाई दिए।
Abu Bakr al Baghdadi
World

रिसर्च स्कॉलर और स्टार फुटबॉलर: बगदादी आखिर कैसे बना ISIS का सरगना

28 अक्टूबर 2019

