Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hathras ›   परिषदीय स्कूलों की परीक्षाएं औपचारिकताओं तक सिमटी, काफी बच्चे गैरहाजिर

परिषदीय स्कूलों की परीक्षाएं औपचारिकताओं तक सिमटी, काफी बच्चे गैरहाजिर

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 12:05 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस।
परिषदीय स्कूलों की परीक्षा औपचारिकता तक की सिमटकर रह गई है। वैसे सोमवार के बाद यह परीक्षा समाप्त हो जाएगी। जिलेभर में बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग के 1,500 से अधिक प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय हैं, जिनमें करीब एक लाख 18 हजार बच्चे पंजीकृत हैं।

वर्तमान में इन स्कूलों में वार्षिक परीक्षा चल रही है। इस परीक्षा का सोमवार को अंतिम दिन है। 30 मार्च को परीक्षाफल की घोषणा होगी, लेकिन यहां पर एक बात यह भी है कि इस परीक्षा के दौरान देहात में आलू की खुदाई चली है।

इस कारण बेसिक के करीब 20 फीसदी बच्चे गैरहाजिर रहे हैं, लेकिन ये सभी बच्चे परीक्षा में पास होंगे। अब इसे सिस्टम की लाचारी कहें या फिर शिक्षा के अधिकार का पहलू कुल मिलाकर परीक्षा के नाम पर औपचारिकता ही पूरी की जा रही है।

