अब जिले बिजलीघरों पर दूर होगी वोल्टेज समस्या

Aligarh Bureau Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 11:44 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला हाथरस
हाथरस। अब जिले के बिजलीघरों पर वोल्टेज की समस्या जल्द दूर होगी। जून के अंत तक 60 बिजलीघरों पर कैपिस्टर बैंक लगाए जाएंगे। बिजली विभाग सप्लाई बेहतर बनाने की कवायद में जुटा हुआ है।

बता दें कि हाथरस जिले में इन दिनों 66 बिजलीघरों के जरिए डेढ़ लाख लोगों को बिजली सप्लाई दी जाती है। वोल्टेज की समस्या दूर करने के लिए कुछ बिजलीघरों पर कैपिस्टर बैंक लगे हुए हैं, जो क्रियाशील स्थिति में नहीं है। इस कारण वोल्टेज की समस्या रहती है।

अब केंद्र सरकार की विभिन्न योजनाओं के तहत होने वाले कार्यों के अंतर्गत जिले के 60 बिजलीघरों पर कैपिस्टर बैंक स्थापित किए जाएंगे। निगम के अफसरों ने 33/11 केवीए के सबस्टेशनों की क्षमता, उपकेंद्र का नाम, कैपिस्टर बैंक स्थापित है या नहीं, आदि की जानकारी निगम के अफसरों ने ई मेल के जरिए मांगी है।

इसके बाद जून के अंत तक वोल्टेज समस्या को दूर करने के लिए कैपिस्टर करने की कोशिश चल रही है। इस मामले में अधीक्षण अभियंता प्रदीप अग्रवाल का कहना है कि जिले के 60 बिजलीघरों पर कैपिस्टर बैंक स्थापित किए जाएंगे। इनके लगने से वोल्टेज की समस्या दूर होगी।

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Aligarh

हाथरस: महिला की मौत के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने लगाया जाम, पुलिस से हुई धक्का-मुक्की

नगला चौबे में मारपीट व पथराव में महिला की मौत के बाद शनिवार को आक्रोशित महिलाओं ने थाना हाथरस गेट का घेराव कर जमकर हंगामा किया। महिलाओं ने थाने के सामने कुछ देर के लिए जाम लगा दिया।

24 नवंबर 2018

भीम आर्मी
Aligarh

अयोध्या में मंदिर की जगह बने विद्यापीठ, जहां सभी धर्मों के बच्चे शिक्षा पा सकें: भीम आर्मी

23 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Aligarh

नाली विवाद में दो पक्षों में जमकर हुई मारपीट और पथराव, महिला की मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

महिला की मौत के बाद परिजनों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस अधिकारी।
Hathras

हाथरस में दो पक्षों में मारपीट और पथराव, महिला की मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

मृतक लोकेंद्र का फाइल फोटो।
Hathras

स्कूटी सवार शिक्षक को बोलेरो ने रौंदा, मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

104 गांवों का हाल जानेगी केंद्र सरकार की टीम
Hathras

104 गांवों का हाल जानेगी केंद्र सरकार की टीम

23 नवंबर 2018

बिजली चोरी बंद करो नहीं तो झेलो बिजली संकट
Hathras

बिजली चोरी बंद करो नहीं तो झेलो बिजली संकट

23 नवंबर 2018

अधिवक्ता पर हमले के विरोध में वकीलों ने हड़ताल, प्रदर्शन
Hathras

अधिवक्ता पर हमले के विरोध में वकीलों ने हड़ताल, प्रदर्शन

23 नवंबर 2018

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा को लेकर श्री गौरांग प्रेम मंडल द्वारा निकाली गई संकीर्तन यात्रा में शामिल झांकी।
Hathras

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा: बही भक्ति की बयार

23 नवंबर 2018

क्षेत्र के गांव मकनपुर के पास हुए रोड हादसे में हुई युवक की मौत के बाद पुलिस एवं ग्रामीणों में होती हाथापाई।
Hathras

स्कूटी सवारों को ट्रक ने रौंदा, युवक की मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

बिजली विभाग के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण।
Hathras

ग्रामीणों ने विद्युत विभाग के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन

23 नवंबर 2018

आगरा लखनऊ एकसप्रेस वे
Aligarh

हाथरसः पूर्व एमएलसी सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल, आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर हुआ हादसा

20 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो।
Hathras

बाइक के लिए की विवाहिता की हत्या

19 नवंबर 2018

पीजीआई सैफई में उपचाराधीन पूर्व एमएलसी राकेश सिंह राना।
Hathras

पूर्व एमएलसी राना के घायल होने से समर्थक चिंतित

21 नवंबर 2018

अब ग्रामीणों के गैस सिलेंडर लेने के लिए नहीं लगाने होंगे एजेंसियों के चक्कर
Hathras

अब ग्रामीणों के गैस सिलेंडर लेने के लिए नहीं लगाने होंगे एजेंसियों के चक्कर

20 नवंबर 2018

अब हाथरस सिटी स्टेशन पर नहीं होगी ट्रेनों की क्रासिंग
Hathras

अब हाथरस सिटी स्टेशन पर नहीं होगी ट्रेनों की क्रासिंग

22 नवंबर 2018

