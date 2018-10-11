शहर चुनें

Hathras ›   20 दिन से गायब चल रहे प्रधानाध्यापक निलंबित

20 दिन से गायब चल रहे प्रधानाध्यापक निलंबित

Aligarh Bureau Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 11:29 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला हाथरस
हाथरस। बिना किसी सूचना के 20 से गैरहाजिर चल रहे प्राइमरी स्कूल नगला मियां हसायन के प्रधानाध्यापक के खिलाफ बीएसए ने निलंबन की कार्रवाई की है। प्रधानाध्यापक पर अनियमितता बरतने और अपने कर्तव्यों का पालन नहीं करने का आरोप है।

विकास खंड हसायन के प्राथमिक विद्यालय नगला मियां में लाल सिंह प्रधानाध्यापक के पद पर तैनात हैं। बीएसए से कुछ लोगों ने शिकायत की कि प्रधानाध्यापक स्कूल नहीं आते हैं, जिस पर बीईओ हसायन सुबोध पाठक ने स्कूल का निरीक्षण किया। यहां पाया कि प्रधानाध्यापक लाल सिंह पिछले 20 दिनों से स्कूल से गैरहाजिर चल रहे हैं।

इस संबंध में प्रधानाध्यापक द्वारा कोई सूचना भी विभाग या स्कूल के स्टाफ को नहीं दी है। इसे लेकर एबीएसए ने बीएसए को निरीक्षण आख्या भेजी। बीएसए हरिश्चंद्र ने प्रधानाध्यापक के खिलाफ निलंबन की कार्रवाई करते हुए बीआरसी सादाबाद से संबद्ध किया गया है। बीएसए हरीश कुमार का कहना है कि एबीएसए की संस्तुति पर प्रधानाध्यापक के खिलाफ निलंबन की कार्रवाई की गई है।

विज्ञापन
