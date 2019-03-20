शहर चुनें

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में फेल तो विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा में नकल माफिया पास

Aligarh Bureau Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 11:18 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में नकल पर लगाम लगाने में शिक्षा विभाग और प्रशासन के अधिकारी भले ही पास हो गए हों, लेकिन विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा में नकल माफिया पास हो रहे हैं। अभी अधिकारी मौन हैं, जिसका फायदा नकल माफिया को मिल रहा है।

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा को लेकर बरती गई सख्ती ने नकल पर नकेल कस दी थी। ऐसे में पूरी परीक्षा में नकलचियों का आंकड़ा दर्जन भर के पार नहीं पहुंचा था, लेकिन डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय की परीक्षा में जमकर नकल हो रही है। इस बात की पुष्टि विश्वविद्यालय के सचल दल ने भी की है। संगीला में तो सामूहिक नकल होते हुए सचल दल ने पकड़ी थी।

वहीं सिकंदराराऊ में भी एसडीएम और अन्य अधिकारियों ने एक केंद्र पर सामूहिक नकल की रिपोर्ट दी थी। इसके अलावा ज्यादातर परीक्षा केंद्रों पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे बंद पड़े हुए हैं, लेकिन इन सब बातों को लेकर विभाग और प्रशासन अभी मौन है। हालांकि 22 मार्च की शाम पांच बजे जिलेभर के डिग्री कॉलेजों में बने परीक्षा केंद्रों के प्राचार्यों और प्रबंधकों के साथ डीएम बैठक करेंगे। डीआईओएस सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा में नकल होने की शिकायत मिल रही हैं। इसको लेकर डीएम 22 मार्च को बैठक लेंगे। जिसमें नकल पर अंकुश लगाए जाने संबंधी बातों पर विस्तार से चर्चा की जाएगी।

Most Read

महासंग्राम
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम : लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में नेताओं से क्या चाहती है हाथरस की जनता

हाथरस में जनता क्या चाहती है? जनता के मुद्दे क्या हैं, उसके दिल में क्या है? राजनेताओं के वादों और दावों के पीछे का सच क्या है? ऐसे ही कुछ सवालों के जवाब के लिए अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम का राल्को टायर महासंग्राम चुनावी रथ पहुंच रहा है लोगों के बीच।

16 मार्च 2019

हाथरस जंक्शन थाना क्षेत्र में अवैध फैक्ट्री में पकड़े गए अभियुक्त के साथ खुलासा करते एएसपी।
Hathras

बंद पड़े भट्ठे पर चल रही थी शस्त्र बनाने की फैक्टरी

20 मार्च 2019

मुरसान में बाइक चोर गिरोह का खुलासा करती पुलिस।
Hathras

मुरसान पुलिस ने पांच बदमाश पकड़े, चोरी की 11 बाइकें बरामद

20 मार्च 2019

नकदी पकड़ने की कार्रवाई करते सचल दल प्रभारी प्रदुम्यन शर्मा।
Hathras

सादाबाद में दो कारों से जब्त किए तीन लाख रुपये

20 मार्च 2019

विलाप करते मृतक के परिजन।
Hathras

ईंट भट्टा स्वामी की मौत, परिजनों ने लगाया पुलिस पर उत्पीड़न का आरोप

20 मार्च 2019

गांव लिहा में होली में आग लगाने के प्रकरण में मौके पर सीओ, कोतवाल।
Hathras

तय दिन से पहले ही होलिका में लगा दी आग, तनाव

20 मार्च 2019

फतेहपुर सीकरी से राजवीर बने बसपा प्रत्याशी, अब उपाध्याय पर फिर सबकी नजर
Hathras

फतेहपुर सीकरी से राजवीर बने बसपा प्रत्याशी, अब उपाध्याय पर फिर सबकी नजर

19 मार्च 2019

कलेक्ट्रेट में नामांकन कक्ष में नामांकन पत्र लेता निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी।
Hathras

नामांकन के लिए छावनी में तब्दील रहा कलेक्ट्रेट, कड़ी निगरानी

20 मार्च 2019

सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल जिला अस्पताल में उपचार कराते हुए।
Hathras

अनियंत्रित होकर पलटा मैजिक, एक दर्जन से अधिक यात्री घायल

20 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Aligarh

भैंस चोर समझकर युवक को पीट पीटकर मार डाला

17 मार्च 2019

