Hathras

19 लाख 46 हजार पौधों से हरी भरी होगी ब्रज की देहरी

Aligarh Bureau Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 11:45 PM IST
न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला हाथरस
हाथरस। प्रदेश सरकार का हरियाली पर खासा ध्यान है। इस क्रम में जिले में 19 लाख 46 हजार पौधे लगाए जाएंगे। शासन से 2019 के लिए लक्ष्य जिले की मशीनरी को प्राप्त हो गया है। इसमें छह लाख से अधिक पौधे वन विभाग द्वारा लगाए जाएंगे। वन विभाग द्वारा नर्सरी में पौधों को तैयार कराया जा रहा है।

बता दें कि प्रदेश सरकार के निर्देश पर पंद्रह अगस्त के दिन दस लाख से अधिक पौधे लगाए गए, जिनकी जीओ टैगिंग विभागों द्वारा की जा रही है। करीब 50 प्रतिशत जीओ टैगिंग हो चुकी है। अब शासन से 2019 का लक्ष्य मिल गया है। अब 19 लाख 46 हजार पौधे लगेंगे, जिसमें छह लाख 11 हजार पौधे वन द्वारा लगाए जाएंगे।

वन विभाग पौधरोपण के लिए जगह तलाश में जुटा हुआ है। वहीं अन्य विभागों के पास जगह की कमी है। वह पौधरोपण के लक्ष्य को लेकर सोचने पर मजबूर हैं। वन विभाग द्वारा आधा दर्जन नर्सरी में पौधे तैयार भी किए जा रहे हैं। जुलाई से पौधरोपण की शुरुआत होगी।






