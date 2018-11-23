शहर चुनें

बिजली चोरी बंद करो नहीं तो झेलो बिजली संकट

Aligarh Bureau Updated Fri, 23 Nov 2018 11:27 PM IST
न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला हाथरस
हाथरस। शहर के नवीपुर व कांशीराम टाउनशिप के बिजलीघर से जुड़े लोग बिजली चोरी बंद कर दें अन्यथा आए दिन अब उन्हेें बिजली संकट झेलना पड़ेगा। शुक्रवार को लाइन लॉस के चलते 11 बजे से दोपहर एक बजे तक मीतई 220 बिजली से कंट्रोल के आदेश पर कटौती की गई। इस कारण लोगों की दिनचर्या प्रभावित हुई।

बता दें कि निगम के अफसरों ने साफ शब्दों में कहा है कि जिन इलाकों में बिजली चोरी हो रही है, बकाया नहीं आ रहा है। उन इलाकों में बिजली कटौती की जाए। शहर के नवीपुर व काशीराम टाउनशिप बिजलीघर से जुड़े इलाकों में बड़े पैमाने पर चोरी हो रही है। इस कारण निगम को आर्थिक नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है।

अब मोदीपुरम कंट्रोल से कटौती की शुरुआत शुक्रवार को हो गई। सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर एक बजे तक बिजली संकट रहा। इस कारण लोगों को मुश्किलों से जूझना पड़ा। इस मामले में एसडीओ ट्रंासमिशन वीरेंद्र कुमार का कहना है कि लाइन लॉस के चलते शहर के नवीपुर व काशीराम टाउनशिप बिजलीघर की मोदीपुरम कंट्रोल से कटौती की गई है।

Most Read

भीम आर्मी
Aligarh

अयोध्या में मंदिर की जगह बने विद्यापीठ, जहां सभी धर्मों के बच्चे शिक्षा पा सकें: भीम आर्मी

पूरे देश के मिशनरियों को एक जगह लाकर खड़ा करना ही भीम आर्मी का लक्ष्य है। यह बातें भीम आर्मी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष विनय रतन सिंह ने आगरा रोड स्थित एक आवास पर यहां पत्रकारों से वार्ता के दौरान कही।

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Aligarh

नाली विवाद में दो पक्षों में जमकर हुई मारपीट और पथराव, महिला की मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

104 गांवों का हाल जानेगी केंद्र सरकार की टीम
Hathras

104 गांवों का हाल जानेगी केंद्र सरकार की टीम

23 नवंबर 2018

मृतक लोकेंद्र का फाइल फोटो।
Hathras

स्कूटी सवार शिक्षक को बोलेरो ने रौंदा, मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

बिजली विभाग के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण।
Hathras

ग्रामीणों ने विद्युत विभाग के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन

23 नवंबर 2018

महिला की मौत के बाद परिजनों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस अधिकारी।
Hathras

हाथरस में दो पक्षों में मारपीट और पथराव, महिला की मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा को लेकर श्री गौरांग प्रेम मंडल द्वारा निकाली गई संकीर्तन यात्रा में शामिल झांकी।
Hathras

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा: बही भक्ति की बयार

23 नवंबर 2018

409 बकाएदारों से होगी 30 तक वसूली
Hathras

409 बकाएदारों से होगी 30 तक वसूली

23 नवंबर 2018

राष्ट्रवादी समान अधिकार पद यात्रा कई स्थानों पर हुआ स्वागत
Hathras

राष्ट्रवादी समान अधिकार पद यात्रा कई स्थानों पर हुआ स्वागत

23 नवंबर 2018

एसओजी सिपाही द्वारा गेटमैन मारपीट प्रकरण में नया मोड़
Hathras

एसओजी सिपाही द्वारा गेटमैन मारपीट प्रकरण में नया मोड़

23 नवंबर 2018

