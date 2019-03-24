शहर चुनें

बीडीओ ने मतदान केंद्र और ओवरफ्लो पोखर का किया निरीक्षण

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 12:00 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सादाबाद (हाथरस)
सादाबाद ब्लाक की खंड विकास अधिकारी प्रतिमा निमेष ने शनिवार को कई मतदान केंद्रों और सरौठ स्थित ओवर फ्लो पोखर पर चल रहे कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान मिली कमियों को दूर करने के लिए उन्होने एडीओ देवेंद्र गौतम को निर्देशित किया।

बीडीओ प्रतिमा निमेष ने निर्देश दिए कि सरौठ की ओवरफ्लो पोखर से जो पानी निकाला जा रहा है, उसे खेत में निकलवाकर खुदाई कराई जाए। कार्य अतिशीघ्रता से गुणवत्तापूर्ण तरीके से किया जाए। इसके अलावा उन्होने सरौठ के मतदान केंद्र प्राथमिक विद्यालय सरौठ का भी निरीक्षण किया।

निरीक्षण के दौरान मतदान केंद्र के सामने भरे पानी को नाली खुदवाकर दूर करने के निर्देश दिए। इस मौके पर जेई पीडब्लूडी आरपी शर्मा, जेई आरईएस एसके श्रीवास्तव, ग्राम पंचायत सचिव गजेंद्र सिंह, ऋषि शर्मा, कुलदीप गौतम, रविंद्र, शैलेंद्र सिंह, मनोज कुमार, संत कुमार आदि थे।

Most Read

डॉ. अनिल चौधरी
Aligarh

यूपीः रालोद को लगा करारा झटका, अब डॉ. अनिल चौधरी भी हुए कांग्रेसी

वर्ष 2009 में हाथरस संसदीय क्षेत्र से चुनाव जीतने वाले रालोद को करारा झटका लगा है। पार्टी के कद्दावर नेता व पूर्व विधायक डॉ. अनिल चौधरी और पूर्व विधायक त्रिलोकीराम दिवाकर कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए हैं।

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
हाथरस सीट पर टिकट को लेकर भाजपा में फंसा पेच
Hathras

हाथरस सीट पर टिकट को लेकर भाजपा में फंसा पेच

23 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी की मौजूदगी में कांग्रेस में शामिल होते पूर्व विधायक डॉ.अनिल चौधरी। साथ में मौजूद प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजबब्बर।
Hathras

जब भाजपा ने रालोद के लिए छोड़ दी थी सीट

24 मार्च 2019

पुत्रवधू ने की पिटाई तो परेशान सास पहुंची आत्महत्या करने
Hathras

पुत्रवधू ने की पिटाई तो परेशान सास पहुंची आत्महत्या करने

23 मार्च 2019

दिव्यांग मतदाताओं की सुविधाओं का मतदान केंद्र पर रखा जाएगा ध्यान
Hathras

दिव्यांग मतदाताओं की सुविधाओं का मतदान केंद्र पर रखा जाएगा ध्यान

24 मार्च 2019

आवारा बंदरों की समस्या को लेकर डीएफओ से मिलते नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष आशीष शर्मा।
Hathras

वन विभाग व पालिका की टीम संयुक्त रूप से जल्द करेगी सर्वे

24 मार्च 2019

दहेज हत्या के दो इनामी आरोपी पुलिस ने किए गिरफ्तार
Hathras

दहेज हत्या के दो इनामी आरोपी पुलिस ने किए गिरफ्तार

23 मार्च 2019

लंबी चोंच वाले पक्षी को हाथ में पकड़ता ग्रामीण।
Hathras

नगला बहादुर में मिला लंबी चोंच वाला विचित्र पक्षी, देखने जुटी भीड़

24 मार्च 2019

सादाबाद के बिसावर में हुई हत्या का खुलासा करते एसपी।
Hathras

अवैध संबंधों के चलते पत्नी ने आशिक से कराई थी पति की हत्या

24 मार्च 2019

पोलिंग बूथ पर होने वाली हर हरकत पर नजर जरुरी
Hathras

पोलिंग बूथ पर होने वाली हर हरकत पर नजर जरुरी

24 मार्च 2019

Related

कई बूथों पर मिली गंदगी, बीएसए ने रोका वेतन
Hathras

कई बूथों पर मिली गंदगी, बीएसए ने रोका वेतन

24 मार्च 2019

विवि परीक्षा को लेकर सतर्क रहा जिला प्रशासन
Hathras

विवि परीक्षा को लेकर सतर्क रहा जिला प्रशासन

24 मार्च 2019

चेतेश्वर महादेव शोभायात्रा के उद्घाटन के मौके पर मौजूद अतिथि।
Hathras

धूमधाम से निकली चैतेश्वर रथयात्रा

24 मार्च 2019

एक करोड़ से अधिक धनराशि जब्त होने पर तत्काल देनी होगी आयोग को सूचना
Hathras

एक करोड़ से अधिक धनराशि जब्त होने पर तत्काल देनी होगी आयोग को सूचना

23 मार्च 2019

1800 मतदाताओं को नहीं मिलेंगे संशोधित एपिक कार्ड
Hathras

1800 मतदाताओं को नहीं मिलेंगे संशोधित एपिक कार्ड

23 मार्च 2019

चुनाव प्रचार में प्लास्टिक झंडे, बैनर व अन्य साम्रगी नहीं होंगे प्रयोग
Hathras

चुनाव प्रचार में प्लास्टिक झंडे, बैनर व अन्य साम्रगी नहीं होंगे प्रयोग

23 मार्च 2019

